Explainer: How new biofortified, climate-resilient crop varieties launched by PM Modi will help farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified varieties of 61 crops. These include 34 major crops and 27 horticultural crops.

The new crop varieties have been developed by scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) with an aim to provide relief to farmers as these seeds are resistant to extreme weather conditions, cost-effective and are also developed keeping in mind their growing demand.

Prime Minister Modi, while releasing these seeds at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, suggested that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) should proactively inform farmers about the benefits of new varieties being developed every month to increase awareness about their advantages.

What are the 109 cultures that were liberated?

Among field crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibres and other potential crops have been released. Among horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers and medicinal plants have been released.

The field crops include nine varieties of rice, six of maize, two of wheat, one each of jowar, bajra and ragi, seven of oilseeds, 11 of pulses, five of cotton and four of sugarcane.

Horticultural crops include three varieties of mangoes, two of guavas, one of pomegranate and two of tomatoes, among other fruits, vegetables and plants of medicinal value.

Why did Prime Minister Modi allow these crop varieties?

The decision to commercialise these 109 new varieties was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the 2024 Budget. The decision to introduce the new seeds is aimed at improving agricultural productivity and farmers' income.

Speaking about the importance of these new crop varieties, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of value addition in agriculture. The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of millets and highlighted how people are shifting towards nutritious food. He also spoke about the benefits of natural farming and the growing trust of citizens towards organic farming, adding that people have started consuming and demanding organic food.

The new seed varieties have been developed by ICAR scientists for different agro-climatic zones of the country. They are resistant to floods, drought, extreme heat and can adapt to different biotic and abiotic conditions.

ICAR is working to develop new crop varieties, taking into account climate change and extreme weather conditions.

What are biofortified crops?

Biofortification is a process of improving the nutritional quality of edible parts of plants through a genetic approach such as plant breeding. According to ICAR, biofortification is considered the most sustainable approach to combat malnutrition. It provides nutrients in natural form, which enter the body as part of the natural food matrix.

Biofortified varieties have a yield as high as traditional varieties, which means no loss for farmers. They are also profitable as they do not involve any additional costs.