Politics
When PM Modi held the farmers' umbrella
New Delhi:
In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an umbrella over a group of farmers talking to him on a rainy day in the national capital.
The incident took place on Sunday during a meeting of the Prime Minister with farmers of the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) farms. Footage emanating from the event shows the Prime Minister holding the umbrella while the farmers huddle under it.
When the Prime Minister went to meet the farmers, it started pouring rain. Officials asked the Prime Minister to cancel the meeting, but the Prime Minister insisted that he would meet the farmers despite the rain.
The prime minister told security officials that he would hold his umbrella himself. He also offered to hold it for the farmers.
While holding the umbrella, the Prime Minister and the farmers interacted with each other.
Prime Minister Modi said, “I am happy that you all came here early this morning. Today, farmers have been given new varieties of seeds for farmers. Do you expect others to grow them first and if the crop is good, then plant them in your own farms? I would suggest that you first plant the new seeds in a part of the farm or in small plots and if they give good results, you can adopt them. You can experiment with them yourself.”
As the farmers listened intently, the Prime Minister said, “We have heard Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan from Lal Bahadur Shastriji and then Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji added Jai Vigyaan to it. But now, since the world is changing, I say it should be Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan.”
Holding the umbrella, the Prime Minister said: “I said that in my third term, I would work three times harder, and that is what I am doing now… We are implementing the research results on the ground.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showcased 109 varieties of high-yielding and climate-resilient crops at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. The 109 varieties of 61 crops included 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.
Many farmers who interacted with the Prime Minister shared their joy and excitement over the introduction of high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties.
A woman farmer told IANS: “Earlier, farmers used to grow coarse grains but they stopped doing so some time ago. Now, new varieties have been launched. These coarse grains will benefit us as they promise good yields and also require less intensive irrigation.”
She added that many women farmers informed the Prime Minister about their situation and also shared their dreams for the future.
Another woman farmer shared her happiness at getting the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister and also spoke about how the new varieties with a 70-day cycle will make their life easier and simpler.
“For the first time, we see a prime minister who is engaging directly with citizens and personally listening to their concerns,” she said.
She added, “Today, the Prime Minister informed us about 109 varieties of crops. Coarse grains like bajra and jowar have a growth cycle of around 70 days. This will be useful for us and also provide fodder for our livestock.”
The farming community seemed delighted and ecstatic to have met the Prime Minister in person.
And this enthusiasm was reflected in their words. One said, “If farmers prosper, the country will also prosper,” while another farmer said, “We are happy to share our thoughts with Prime Minister Modi.”
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
