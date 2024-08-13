Donald Trump and Elon Musk's interview took forever to start, then never ended





In a rambling, two-hour-plus conversation at an X Space, Musk gave in to former President Donald Trump on policy issues that directly affect the billionaires' businesses, such as energy policy and climate change.

Trump dominated the conversation, appearing to speak with a pronounced whistle and at times leaving little room for Elon Musk to speak. After beginning the call by discussing the attempted assassination of Trump in July, Musk and Trump lamented that millions of criminals from around the world were flocking to the United States, which is not the case. The former president expressed his views and support for policies that run counter to Musk’s business interests, such as increasing oil drilling in the United States and the universal adoption of electric vehicles.

“My views on climate change and oil and gas are probably different than most people think because I’m actually pretty moderate on that,” Musk said after Trump suggested more oil drilling was needed in the United States. “I don’t think we should vilify the oil and gas industry and the people who have worked very hard in those industries to provide the energy that’s needed to support the economy.”

Elon Musk then asked Trump to create a government efficiency agency that he would be invited to join if the former president were re-elected. “You are the biggest cutter,” Trump told Musk.

The X event was delayed by nearly 45 minutes after the launch was mired in technical difficulties. It’s unclear what caused the X Space to be down for so long, but Musk has blamed a massive DDOS attack that targeted the platform just as the call was set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. By the time Musk began the call, about a million people were listening live, despite Trump’s suggestions that millions had joined the Space. Despite Musk’s claims of a cyberattack, the rest of the X appeared to be functioning perfectly at the time of the event.

“A distributed denial-of-service attack on our servers saturated nearly all of our data lines. We had hundreds of gigabits of data saturated,” Musk said at the start of the call. “We believe we have overcome most of these issues.”

This isn’t the first time a political X Space has gone down. Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis planned to announce his presidential campaign in an X Space with Elon Musk, but the platform couldn’t handle the more than 660,000 listeners. Minutes into the conversation, the link to the space went down. When the audio feed was working, it was overwhelmed by screeching feedback. At the time, Musk said X’s servers were overloaded.

In several follow-up posts on X, Musk said the platform had been stress-tested to withstand at least 8 million concurrent listeners. Musk repeatedly delayed the conversation and said the full audio would be made available after the call.

Kamala Harris' campaign spent the evening on Trump's social network, Truth Social, reposting comments the former president made last year about DeSantis Space with Musk. On Truth Social at the time, Trump tweeted that the DeSanctus launch was a DISASTER! His entire campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!

The two worst people you know are live tonight, the Harris campaign wrote in the subject line of a fundraising email Monday.

Trump and Musk repeatedly vilified Harris and her family during the interview, citing debunked conspiracies about her past.

Musk repeatedly said during the interview that he previously considered himself a Democrat. However, in recent weeks, he has moved more explicitly to the right. Moments after the assassination attempt on Trump in July, Musk formally endorsed the former president in a post on X. Musk reportedly promised to donate $45 million a month to the pro-Trump super PAC America PAC that the billionaire launched. He has since denied the reports, saying in a subsequent interview that he would make smaller donations.

The interview reached 1.3 million listeners at its peak.

