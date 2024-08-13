Politics
What does Sheikh Hasina's resignation mean for India-Bangladesh relations? | Articles
When Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka by military helicopter on August 5 after weeks of deadly protests against her government, there was no doubt where she was headed.
India supported Hasina and it was there that she spent many years in exile after almost her entire family was murdered in 1975.
When Hasina landed at an air base near New Delhi, she was received by none other than Ajit Doval, the head of India's security apparatus that oversees the external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which has been accused of interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries.
Hasina resigned after weeks of protests that left nearly 300 people dead. She is reportedly seeking asylum in the West and is likely to stay in India for some time, according to reports. Indian local media.
Bangladesh is currently ruled by a caretaker government led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.
There are already signs of coldness between the two neighbours following Hasina's resignation. After her departure, non-essential staff of the Indian High Commission have been withdrawn from Bangladesh, according to local Indian media.
Reverse
The events leading to Hasina's overthrow are seen as a major setback for India, which had enjoyed strong diplomatic and trade relations with Dhaka under Hasina, and in which India had invested heavily in recent years.
Hasina was a valuable ally who helped to undo to some extent the security, logistical and political nightmare created by the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.
After partition, to the east of India lay East Pakistan, later renamed Bangladesh in 1971 after a bloody war of independence led by Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After Bangladesh was born with Indian aid, challenges increased for India as the new nation wavered between becoming a secular democracy and an Islamic republic like Pakistan.
India has always seen any change towards Pakistani values as a threat.
In the late 1970s, India was facing a national security challenge with a Zia on the left and a Zia on the right, i.e. Pakistan under General Zia-ul-Haq and Bangladesh under General Ziaur Rahman.
Rahman, the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was assassinated in 1981. His wife Khaleda Zia ruled the country sporadically until 2006. India was greatly relieved when in 2009 Hasina and her Awami League party, which stood for a secular democracy where minorities such as Hindus, Bangladesh's largest minority religion, felt protected, came to power.
Over the past 15 years, Hasina has rebuilt the roads linking Dhaka to Calcutta and Agartala in India, which had been severed after 1947. She has built bridges, restored rail links and facilitated cargo access on the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, bringing the two countries closer together. Security cooperation has intensified between India and Bangladesh, and Hasina has helped India suppress the rebellion in the northeastern Indian state of Assam by refusing to offer safe haven to rebels across the border.
Proximity between neighbors
Although Hasina has also maintained excellent relations with China, she has managed to make it clear to India that its interests come first. For example, she recently said she preferred India to China for a billion-dollar river development project.
However, what really brought India-Bangladesh relations closer was the deal between Hasina's government and India's Adani Group in the energy sector.
The deal calls for Bangladesh to receive coal-fired electricity from a $1.7 billion plant in Jharkhand, India. But the deal has sparked unease among the opposition because Bangladesh would pay higher rates than it would for other sources.
Moreover, the deal raised concerns that any deal with Adani was also seen as a way to curry favor with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It was no secret to the AL [Awami League] that Adani was closely tied to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that a business deal in favor of Adani would ultimately bring Modi political favor [the] The AL government, Saimum Parvez, a researcher at the political science department at Vrije University in Brussels, told Al Jazeera in 2023.
An ally that clings to power
India has therefore recognised the importance of securing its valuable ally, Hasina, and her government in Dhaka.
In January, allegations were made of Indian interference in Bangladesh's elections to keep Hasina in power.
Hasina has become increasingly authoritarian, arresting and targeting opposition members and cracking down on dissent and free speech.
Many observers, including those in the United States, said the elections were neither free nor fair since the main opposition party, the BNP, did not participate.
When Hasina won a fifth term in a controversial election, India, along with Russia and China, congratulated her on her victory.
When the student protest in Bangladesh against job quotas for freedom fighters' families turned violent and morphed into a nationwide call for his resignation, the authorities responded with a harsh crackdown.
Indian security experts told this reporter, speaking on condition of anonymity, that Indian security services believed Hasina and her control over the military would ensure the uprising did not spiral out of control.
There have been occasions, however, when India has tried to reach out to the opposition so that it is not left behind if Hasinas' government is toppled. sources speaking to the Indian Express newspaper, Hasina did not allow an Indian high commissioner to speak to BNP leader Khaleda Zia. Hasina is said to have jealously protected not only her friends but also those they spoke to.
Turning point
What many strategic security experts interviewed by Al Jazeera, including those in the diplomatic community, were reluctant to say is that much of the damage to India's interests was of its own making.
In other words, since India's foreign policy is being driven by the same forces that are trying to transform India from a secular democracy based on a constitution to a democracy guided by Hindu faith, New Delhi is losing friends.
In 2021, during Modi's visit to Dhaka, protests against the prime minister broke out, leaving at least 12 people dead. Bangladeshis were protesting discrimination against Muslims in India and policies such as a controversial law that allows minorities to gain citizenship but excludes Muslims.
“This is the turning point in our relations with Bangladesh,” a retired intelligence official who asked not to be named said last week. “Local residents have been put off by India's abandonment of constitutional secularism.”
What will India do?
At first glance, the biggest concern for Indian diplomacy would be the return to power of a right-wing BNP government led by Khaleda Zia, which could try to marginalize the Awami League. There are fears that such a government would hurt the Hindu minority, which makes up about 8% of the country's population of 170 million and which traditionally supports the Awami League.
Some Indian media outlets have claimed that Pakistan and China were behind the protests, while exaggerating the scale of attacks on Hindu minorities following the protests. Anti-Muslim media coverage has argued that Pakistan wants to transform Bangladesh, a Muslim country that upholds secular principles, into an Islamic state.
Al Jazeera has independently confirmed that since Hasina's departure, two Hindus have been killed, a police officer and an Awami League activist, and several Hindu homes across the country have been attacked and looted. A Hindu leader told Al Jazeera that the attacks were politically motivated, not communal.
However, there are numerous reports of attacks on Hindu homes, temples and businesses. The caretaker cabinet said in its first official statement on Sunday that these attacks were being viewed with great concern. It said it would immediately meet with representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve these heinous attacks.
In Bangladesh, student protesters are trying to prove fears of religious violence unfounded by protecting Hindu temples and homes from vandalism. Instagram is full of photos of young students guarding shrines in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.
But any violence targeting Hindus would only help hardliners in India's ruling BJP, who could claim that the idea that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together is justified and justify the introduction of the citizenship law.
India has much to gain from the deal with Bangladesh, including $13 billion in annual trade. The two countries are also expected to begin negotiations on a free trade agreement.
With Hasina gone, India has lost its influence in the country and would prefer there be no elections for now. That may not happen since exiled opposition BNP leader Tarique Rahman is expected to return to Bangladesh, according to his party.
The tried and tested diplomatic response to this should be that we wait and see how things evolve and reiterate our friendly sentiments towards the people of a close and important neighbour, Shyam Saran, the former external affairs minister, was quoted as saying in the Indian Express newspaper.
Indian political parties are largely behind the government on this. In an all-party meeting, the government was given a free hand to handle the situation in Bangladesh. The big question is: Does the Indian government have any idea what to do in Dhaka?
