Isaac Hayes' family threatens to sue Trump over use of his song at rallies





The family of Isaac Hayes has threatened to sue former President Donald Trump if his campaign doesn't stop using the late soul singer's song “Hold On, I'm Coming” at rallies.

A letter shared on social media Sunday by Hayes' family demanded that Trump comply with the request by Friday. It also demands $3 million in licensing fees for use of the song at Trump's campaign events since 2022.

“We have learned that you or the campaign have authorized the illegal public performance of the song on multiple occasions at various rallies for your political campaign without the permission of the copyright holder, despite our client’s repeated requests not to engage in such illegal use,” the letter from the family’s attorney, James Walker, said.

“Hold On, I'm Coming” was released in 1966 by R&B duo Sam & Dave. Hayes, who died in 2008, wrote the song with David Porter.

According to Hayes' family, the song has been played 134 times by the Trump campaign over the past two years.

Walker's letter says the $3 million payment requested is “a very small amount” given the number of times the song has been used. It warns that the family will seek a much higher payment, including attorneys' fees, if it files a lawsuit against Trump and his campaign.

“The normal fees for these violations will be ten times higher if we take legal action, starting at $150,000 per use,” he said.

The family also asked the campaign to issue a statement on its social media accounts saying it did not have permission from Hayes' estate to use the song.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is at least the second time in recent days that the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has been asked to stop using an artist's song.

Representatives for singer Celine Dion said Saturday that the use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally was “unauthorized” and did not have her permission.

More from Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political reporter for CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and is a 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellow from the National Press Foundation.

