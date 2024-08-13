Erdogan is said to have divine attributes: Absolute power corrupts absolutely – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com

In his article in the Nordic Monitor, Abdullah Bozkurt wrote that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan covers himself with the attributes of God or Allah. Erdogan's inner circle reinforces this exaggerated and egocentric view of himself by claiming that he possesses divine powers. The article is titled “Turkish President Suffers from God Complex, Worships Attributes Belonging to Allah and the Prophet.”

Bozkurt begins his article by describing Erdogan as “a leader who believes he possesses superior abilities and apparently suffers from a God complex… Erdogan has decimated the opposition, imprisoned his critics and opponents, consolidated all levers of power in his hands, destroyed checks and balances, and become the sole decision-maker on all matters in his own country. His exaggerated view of his abilities and infallibility, combined with the presence of yes-men around him, reinforces his narcissistic personality and supports his superiority complex. He sees himself as the caliph, the leader of the entire Muslim community worldwide, and therefore believes that he deserves special consideration.”

Bozkurt recalls that after the defeat of Erdogan's party (AKP) in the parliamentary elections of March 2024, he had declared on April 17: “Ladies and gentlemen! Let everyone see and know: nothing is over until we say it.” This seemingly innocent statement turns out to have “shocking repercussions… in the context of Islamic political circles, [challenging] “The divine will of Allah, one of the six main pillars of Islam, meaning that Allah is the ultimate decider and everything happens only according to His divine will. This remark reflects the inner thinking of Erdogan, who has become accustomed to being the final arbiter of Turkish affairs after a long reign of near-absolute power. Erdogan did not utter these words in a vacuum; he has a long history of considering himself pious. The praise from his supporters has certainly helped shape the president’s psyche.”

In a speech at a campaign rally in March 2024, Erdogan said, “We have come for mercy, not for anger. Our mercy will prevail over our anger.” In describing his government’s response to its critics and opponents in this way, Erdogan made “a direct reference to the unique attribute of Allah in the conventional Islamic school of thought, which was described in a saying of the Islamic prophet Muhammad: ‘When Allah decreed creation, He committed Himself by writing in His Book that is deposited with Him: My mercy prevails over My anger.’” Milli Gazete, the newspaper of the opposition Islamic political party Saadet, wrote: Erdogan “associating himself with the attributes of Allah has astonished the public.”

Erdogan's close associates and senior members of his ruling party, indulging in flattery, make exaggerated statements that reinforce his claim to possess superior powers. Here are some examples provided by Bozkurt:

“In July 2011, Huseyin Shahin, then an AKP MP in Bursa, said after speaking and visiting Erdogan that “even touching our esteemed prime minister [Erdogan]”I believe it is an act of worship. I say this because his very presence gives us energy.”

“Fevai Arslan, another member of parliament from Erdogan's ruling AKP party, said in January 2014: 'There is Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a leader who embodies all the attributes of Allah. They wanted to thwart him.'”

“Longtime AKP lawmaker Zulfu Tolga Aghar compared Erdogan to God in a speech he gave in August 2019, saying: 'When we are told about the president, it is as if we are told about Allah.'”

“Addressing some 1,500 party loyalists in November 2009, Ismail Hakk Eser, then head of the AKP's Aydın provincial office, told the crowd: “Let no one doubt the love and respect that our people under this roof have for our prime minister. [Erdogan]”We are devoted to our Prime Minister; he is like a second prophet to us.”

“Former European Affairs Minister Egemen Baghish declared in February 2013 that several cities were holy, such as the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina. He said: “Rize, Istanbul and Siirt are holy cities because these three cities played a key role in the birth of the greatest leader in the history of the Republic of Turkey.” Rize is the home province of Erdogan's family, while Istanbul is where he grew up and entered politics. Siirt, his wife's home province, is the constituency where he was first elected to parliament in a re-election in March 2003. Despite being indicted in a multi-million dollar corruption case, Erdogan supported Baghish and appointed him ambassador to the Czech Republic.

“Some have gone so far as to say that Erdogan has surpassed the prophet of Islam. Efkan Ala, then interior minister, said: ‘The Prophet Muhammad was overtaken by pride, so God warned him. We, on the other hand, will not be tempted by pride.’” Ala’s successor, Suleyman Soylu, said in December 2021 that the work of the Erdogan government was the work of Allah. “Don’t just look at what we are doing. We are not doing it by ourselves. We believe that it is Allah who is pushing us to do it.”

“In February 2010, Oktay Saral, an AKP politician who governed the Of district of Trabzon province, called for veneration of Erdogan and said that a prayer of gratitude, similar to Muslim rituals for God, should be performed because Erdogan is the blessed leader of the Islamic world.”

“Some of Erdogan's deputies have compared his speeches to the Sunnah, which refers to the sayings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad and is considered the second authoritative source of knowledge for Muslims after the holy Quran.”

Bozkurt added: “There have been dozens of examples of divine attributions made to Erdogan during his more than two decades of rule in Turkey. None of them have been challenged by Erdogan himself, who seemed to benefit from such praise. In his self-perception, he perhaps feels like a god or a messenger chosen by God who has come to power to guide Muslims around the world.”

“The fact that President Erdogan is surrounded by people who worship him and do not dare to express opinions that might displease him further complicates matters. The profile of the people he has chosen to include in his inner circle paints a picture of those who avoid critical thinking and avoid questioning opinions in the governance of the country. In reality, Erdogan is nothing more than a thug, a narcissistic dictator who abuses religion for his political ambitions while enriching his family members and associates with billions of dollars through the widespread corruption of his administration and the profits of all kinds of illicit business activities and criminal enterprises,” Bozkurt concluded.