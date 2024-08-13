Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Chandigarh in September for key inaugurations | Chandigarh News





Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the city next month.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit the city around September 15. A number inaugurations and events are likely to be part of his itinerary, sources said. Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the city to inaugurate the 24/7 water supply project in Manimajra.

Shah also reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws. During his visit, the Minister also launched four new national apps: e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, attended the event. At the Chandigarh Secretariat, Shah witnessed a live demonstration of the various pillars of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) operating under the new criminal laws and their integration.

Modi had visited the city in April 2023 to pay his last respects to five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

UT Administrator Approves Land for Public School

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has approved allotment of 1.7 acres of land to the School Education Department, Chandigarh, for construction of a new Government Model High School. Recognizing the need for additional educational facilities in Sector 39, the Administrator approved the allotment of the land.

A CBSE affiliated higher secondary school will be constructed to accommodate around 2,100 students. The establishment of this new government school in Sector 39-B will provide quality education and equal opportunities to 2,100 students, promoting academic excellence and community development. This new school will add to the achievements of the School Education Department, taking the total number of higher secondary schools to 43. The construction of the new school is expected to be completed within two years.

The Gujarat High Court held that maintaining educational excellence was in the national interest and questioned why the state government could not regulate minority-run institutions to ensure equal standards. The Court pointed out that state aid made institutions secular, requiring adherence to educational standards even for minority-owned institutions, and highlighted concerns about nepotism in teacher appointments. Over 100 unstable school buildings in Indore: a threat to students

The Indore Municipal Corporation has identified 65 school buildings and 20 Anganwadi structures in dire condition, requiring urgent renovation or demolition for the safety of children. A campaign to address these issues has been launched, including converting 100 Anganwadi centres into smart classrooms. Actions have been triggered by recent incidents, including the deadly wall collapse in Sagar district, which led to large-scale investigations and demolitions.

