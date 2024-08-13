Erdogan and the race for influence in the Horn of Africa





The Intersection of Somali and Turkish Interests Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's interests have led him to seek closer ties with Ankara. boasts Somalia has a coastline of approximately 3,898 kilometers, making it the second longest coastline in Africa. This geographical advantage has made it possible to extend Somalia's maritime exclusive economic zone to an area of ​​one million square kilometers. According to TGS estimates base According to two-dimensional seismic studies, Somalia's offshore oil reserves could exceed 30 billion barrels. If exploited, Somalia could rank sixth in the world in terms of oil reserves. In addition, this vast marine area has potential produce 1,440 tonnes of fish per year, sufficient for local consumption and export. However, Somalia has always struggled to take advantage of these resources. The civil war of the 1990s led to the withdrawal of international oil companies and autumn The fall of the military regime in 1991 led to the loss of crucial seismic data. Political instability further hampered investment in the sector for many years. Currently, the country remains a high-risk environment for foreign oil and gas companies. In the north, 800 kilometers of Somalia's coastline are control by the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland, which has not been internationally recognized since 1991. Puntland Statewhich declared autonomy in 1998, controls a third of Somalia's total land area, including areas rich in potential oil reserves. The presence of the Al-Shabaab movement, aligned with Al-Qaeda, poses A major challenge in the southern regions. Piracy and illegal fishing networks have proliferated in Somali waters, exacerbated by the weakness of the central government and its inability to control these activities. This situation has attracted outside powers that seek to advance their own interests in Somalia, often bypassing the central government. Ethiopia, for example, has sought to gain a coastal frontage to facilitate its international trade. In January 2024, Ethiopia sign an agreement with Somaliland to develop a 20-kilometer coastal strip that will serve as a port and military base. In the middle of this complex In this scenario, Somalia sees Ankara as a crucial ally. Turkey offers the military protection needed to counter external threats and has the expertise to invest in and secure oil and gas fields. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s long-standing interest in the Horn of Africa as a zone of Turkish influence has made him a valuable partner for the Somali government.

