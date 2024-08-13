Avika Gor reflects on her invitation to PM Modi's lunch: I never imagined I would be…

Avika Gor recently achieved a major milestone in her career. The 27-year-old was invited to a special luncheon hosted at Prime Minister Modi's residence in honour of H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to represent the Indian entertainment industry. Avika Gor and Prime Minister Modi

Reflecting on the experience, Gor says, “It was definitely a proud feeling. It confirmed to me that I was on the right path. Moments like this give you the confidence to keep doing what you believe in.”

She adds, with a tone of disbelief in her voice: “I never imagined that being invited there would happen so early in my life. I had dreamed of being there, of speaking about my country, of representing the Indian entertainment industry, but all that was not part of my plans.”

Her interaction with PM Modi was memorable. She reveals that everyone in the room got a chance to interact as there were very few participants. “I spoke to Modi in Gujarati, saying Jai Shri Krishna, and he seemed really happy. We have this connection with Gujarat,” says Gor, adding, “I also interacted with the Vietnamese Prime Minister. As soon as we met, he told me ‘of course I recognise you and I absolutely know how important you are to our country’. It was really beautiful.”

The actor, known for television shows like Married girl And Simar Ka In-lawsbelieves that this opportunity underlines the importance of her and the industry she represents. “We have a huge entertainment industry. We have hit films and series that travel all over the world. It’s a very proud feeling. I’ve been to Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan; I’ve travelled the world promoting my work. And I realised that people consume and love the idea of ​​entertainment, especially when it’s Indian entertainment,” she notes.

Additionally, sharing that she felt “really proud” of herself as she told her family about how everything went down during the event, Gor says, “I remember seeing my dad’s face, who was so overwhelmed that this all happened so early in my life. It was the proudest moment. There’s a video of my dad being picked up; it was so sweet.” She adds, “My grandfather was in the Air Force; we all thought it would have been amazing if he was alive to see it all.”

Gor also spoke about how those close to her began to value what she does more than ever. “I’ve always worked hard, but not everyone sees the value in what I do. However, it changed perceptions and I started to receive a different kind of respect.” [from relatives]”, shares the actor.

Recalling her first impressions after receiving the invitation to the Prime Minister’s lunch, she admits that she didn’t believe it at first. “When I got the first call, I thought someone was joking. I told my father about the call and wasn’t sure. Then I told my father that I had received an email from the Ministry of External Affairs, after which he explained how important it was,” Gor continues. “At first, I said I was in Mumbai, not Delhi, and wouldn’t be able to make it, but then my father told me that ‘this doesn’t happen in every actor’s life! I will have to postpone my shoots, do my thing, but I have to be there’. That’s what made me realise the value it would add to my life.”

“Everyone was surprised to see someone so young. Many Indians ended up asking me about my connection with Vietnam out of curiosity,” she said, recalling the memorable moments of the event. “But the Vietnamese were really happy to see me and many of them took pictures with me, which they said they wanted to show their families.”

“Getting that response from the Vietnamese people was really special because I've had that response from Indians my whole life, but to be in that space with the two prime ministers, both saying they recognise me, those things melt your heart,” she concludes.