Pakistani court rejects bail plea of ​​former PM Imran Khan's wife in May 9 violence cases





ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has rejected the bail plea of ​​Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to the May 9 violence last year, which erupted when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested in an alleged corruption case.

On Monday, Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Malik Ejaz Asif, after hearing Bushra Bibi's plea, said that a thorough investigation was necessary in her case and later rejected the bail plea.

The judge also ordered that the investigation into his case be completed within seven days.

Bibi has sought bail in connection with FIRs registered at various police stations in Rawalpindi.

Khan and Bushra were in court with dozens of other defendants who have been named as suspects in the May 9 violence that left more than 100 people dead.

The violence began after Pakistan Rangers arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in a corruption case.

PTI supporters reportedly targeted civilian and military installations, including the residence of the Pakistan Army's IV Corps commander in Lahore and the headquarters in Rawalpindi, across the country following Khan's arrest.

The court then adjourned hearing the cases from May 9 until August 22.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb has referred a petition seeking details of the cases against the former prime minister's wife to the IHC Chief Justice.

The court also asked the Adiala Jail superintendent to rule on Bibi's complaints against the administration for strictly following the jail manual.

Khan, 71, has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for over a year after being convicted in several cases.

Bushra is also imprisoned with him.

Khan faces several cases and has been convicted in a few of them.

Although the former cricketer-turned-politician was granted bail or his conviction was overturned, he has not been released.

Speaking to reporters in Adiala jail while appearing for a hearing in an alleged corruption case last week, Khan warned that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last more than two months.

During his conversation with the media, he also referred to comments he had made earlier regarding the May 9 riots.

He said a misperception had been created and he demanded an unconditional apology.

He also said he would apologise if PTI activists were involved in the violent protests.

He said his party wanted justice to be done in the events of May 9, explaining his offer to start a dialogue, adding that he made this offer to hold talks only for the good of the country.

“I will not make any settlement, no matter how many complaints are filed against us,” he said, adding that a settlement is sought by those who have committed wrongdoing.

He also clarified that he had not received any negotiation offers so far.

