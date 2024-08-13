



We are ready to engage in dialogue with Ethiopia on economic cooperation, says Somali leader

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Amid growing tensions between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said his country is ready to engage with Ethiopia on issues of economic development and cooperation for the sake of stability. Ethiopia and Somalia are at loggerheads over the Horn of Africa nation's recent deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, leading to an unprecedented fallout between the two countries that share the longest border. In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that while the country is ready to cooperate, Ethiopia must act within the framework of international law by respecting the territorial integrity of Somalia. “President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated Somalia’s readiness to engage in economic and development cooperation with Ethiopia, while strongly emphasizing that such partnerships must always respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia, and adhere to international law and norms,” Villa Somalia reports. “He also took the opportunity to thank President Erdoğan for his unwavering efforts in dealing with this issue,” read the statement released by the presidency on Sunday evening. Turkey has offered to mediate in the deteriorating relations between Ethiopia and Somalia. The second round of negotiations is set to begin today in Ankara. The talks are taking place a month ahead of the scheduled date of September. “President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stressed Turkey's role in promoting dialogue and peaceful resolutions to address the challenges facing the region and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two sisterly nations.” Once the deal is implemented, Ethiopia could gain access to 20 kilometers of the Red Sea to build a naval base and a port, at the expense of Somalia. In exchange, Ethiopia plans to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state. Tensions between the two countries have led to the departure of Ethiopia's ambassador to Somalia and the closure of consulates in Garowe and Hargeisa. Ethiopia says it is optimistic about access to the sea for 120 million people. ONLINE GARAGE

