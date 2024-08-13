Elon Musk Holds Trump Rally





Produced by ElevenLabs and News Over Audio (NOA) using AI storytelling.

Just before Elon Musk hosted Donald Trump last night in an audio livestream on X, the tech billionaire gave listeners some context. He wouldn’t be interviewing the former president, but rather facilitating a conversation. “No one is really themselves in an interview, so it’s hard to understand what they’re really like,” he wrote on X. It was pure expectation-building, and for good reason: For about two hours, Musk didn’t really ask questions, but instead offered easy topics for Trump to do with as he pleased.

After an hour of technical difficulties, the resulting X Space resembled a digital Trump rally, with the former president ranting, as if from a sideline, about the recent assassination attempt on him, the price of bacon, border security, and nuclear warming, with soft, stuttering interjections from Elon Musk. For two men obsessed with spectacle, the conversation violated the first rule of attention-seeking: It was meandering and tedious, devoid of drama or friction, and Musk’s doormat approach meant that Trump was free to stonewall and lie without interruption, offering the kind of non sequiturs and irrelevant information that bore even his most loyal supporters. When Trump grew tired, Musk, alerted only by the awkward silence, would offer his approval and cautiously change the subject.

The prime-time conversation between Musk and Trump marked Trump’s return to the platform that played a huge role in his political rise. From 2015 to 2021, his Twitter account was the most influential and scrutinized social media account in the free world; it was temporarily banned after the violence of January 6. Musk reinstated Trump’s account in 2022 after acquiring Twitter, though Trump, or his minions, have rarely posted since then. Trump’s heartfelt return should have been a triumphant moment not just for him, but for Musk and his platform. Instead, it had the opposite effect, making both men seem small, isolated in their own safe spaces, and performing to a local audience of overly connected supporters.

And yet Musk may well have been telling the truth about this conversation. It offered a glimpse of something real and illuminating: By avoiding the adversarial interview, Musk and Trump may have recreated the kind of closed-door conversation that is all too common among certain types of billionaires and other elites. What is remarkable about these conversations is not the subject matter itself, but how bland, predictable, and sycophantic the exchanges are.

Although Musk began by asking Trump to publicly recount his near-death experience last month, the two men quickly steered the conversation toward a greatest-hits album of shared grievances: immigration, government spending, and left-wing excesses. Sounding like a caricature of a heartless industrialist, Trump praised Musk for firing striking workers, suggesting that it was great. Every few minutes, one of the men would stop to compliment the other. Congratulations. That’s great. You’re an interesting character, Trump would tell Musk, before telling him that his electric vehicles are incredible products, but not everyone should have one. Musk, rather than speak for himself, mumbled, Thanks, and moved on, while Trump said, Drill, baby, drill. At another point, Trump remarked to Musk, You definitely have a fertile mind. In a press release sent after the conversation, the Trump campaign shared a series of Must-Listen Moments — a document that is indistinguishable from past summaries of Trump’s mundane speeches. (For example, a quote about how Trump led forcefully against America’s enemies: [Putin] (He said, “No way.” And I said, “No way.” And that's the last time we had that conversation.)

As the evening wore on, both sides repeatedly stressed how important their conversation was. Musk claimed, without elaborating, that hackers were attacking X to overload the company’s servers and prevent the discussion (anonymous X employees have publicly questioned that claim). Trump, meanwhile, falsely claimed that 60 million people were listening to the conversation (1.1 million people were listening at the time, according to X’s own analysis). Rather than making headlines with the content of their conversation, the men suggested that the real news was simply the size of the summit itself. Still, the X space was far smaller than other recent Trump appearances, such as the CNN debate against President Joe Biden, which was watched by more than 51 million people. For a politician obsessed and driven by TV appearances, the glorified, bug-ridden live podcast felt like a demotion.

The space reminded me of a revealing document: a limited collection of Musk’s text messages, which were unsealed in September 2022 by the Delaware Court of Chancery as part of a lawsuit filed by Twitter to prevent Musk from backing out of a deal to buy the company. The texts offered a glimpse into the billionaire’s phone and featured a parade of Silicon Valley luminaries, from Marc Andreessen to Larry Ellison to Musk-kissing hangers-on offering suggestions for Twitter with numbered bullet points like 1.), Fix free speech.

Musk’s texts and Monday’s conversation with Trump play out in the same detached, self-congratulatory sphere. They feature the ramblings of isolated men detached from the realities of many ordinary citizens. They are radicalized and captivated by their own audiences. In Musk’s texts, we see powerful people—venture capitalists, board members, media executives—flattering the billionaire to curry favor. In last night’s conversation, the dynamic was reversed, with Musk playing the role of the yes man and, at one point, seeking a role in a hypothetical Trump administration to help rein in federal spending.

In both cases, we’ve had a front-row seat to see how power gets closer to power. The real revelation here isn’t that these men are particularly Machiavellian or even cunning; it’s that they’re boring and more likely to regurgitate Fox News talking points than offer any real insight. (For men who claim to be powerful and important, they certainly have plenty of free time to rant. Trump famously doesn’t do much campaigning; Musk is the bigger mystery. He does, after all, run several major companies.) Musk has spent the better part of the last two years transforming Twitter into a far-right social network. Perhaps the only upside to this event is that we’ve been able to watch some of the world’s wealthiest people try to acquire the one thing they can’t buy: the respect of their equally radicalized peers.

