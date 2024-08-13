Donald Trump's Big Claim About Biden's Departure





Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump lasted over 2 hours.

Donald Trump, during an interview with Elon Musk on X today, boasted that Joe Biden being forced to drop out of the race for the US presidency was a “coup”.

“I beat Biden so badly in the debate that he was forced to drop out of the race — one of the best debate performances of all time. Biden walking out was a coup,” the 78-year-old said.

Elon Musk reiterated the former US president's claim, saying: “They basically took him behind a shed and shot him.”

During the interview, Donald Trump also addressed last month's assassination attempt, which the Republican candidate narrowly survived, calling it a “huge blow.”

“It was a hard blow. It was very, I guess you could say, surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody there are moments like this … where you feel like it's a surreal situation. And I've never felt that way,” Trump said of the moment he said the bullet hit his ear.

“I knew right away it was a bullet. I knew right away it was in the ear… For people who don't believe in God, I think we all need to start thinking about that,” he added.

The interview got off to a rocky start as it was hit by major technical issues before it could even begin, forcing the billionaire entrepreneur to only broadcast the interview to a small number of users, with several others unable to connect.

More than a million people were listening when the conversation began, according to a counter on X.

“Congratulations on breaking all world records,” Trump said, apparently referring to the number of people who tried to listen in on their conversation.

The interview was aimed at reinvigorating Trump's flagging campaign, as his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has surged ahead in the polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies. Trump's campaign called it the “interview of the century.”

“It’s not scripted and there’s no limit on the subject matter, so it should be very entertaining!” Musk, 53, whose net worth is estimated at $235 billion, said in a preview of the interview released Sunday.

Trump's access to his X account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month after Musk took over the company. The account had been suspended by the platform's previous owners after the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters. Trump posts frequently on his social media platform Truth Social, which launched in February 2022.

Trump, 78, posted to X for the first time Monday in more than a year before the interview, sharing a campaign video in which he portrayed himself as a victim of persecution by forces seeking to “destroy” the United States.

Elon Musk, one of the Democrats' fiercest critics, endorsed Trump last month just minutes after the Republican narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a rally.

