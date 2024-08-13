Fact Check: This Viral Image Claiming to Show Cricketer Liton Das Is Edited and Old





Vishvas News investigation reveals that the person in the photo is not Liton Das. The original image shows British-Bangladeshi director and actor Islah Abdur-Rahman and was posted as a meme.

New Delhi (Vishvas News). A misleading post is circulating on social media, claiming that it shows Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das watching a TV report showing his house being set on fire. Vishvas News has found that the claim is false. A few days ago, posts claiming that Dass’s house had been set on fire went viral. Several fact-checkers, including Vishvas News, debunked the false claim. The current complaint contains a photo of a person watching television, with the caption claiming that it is Das, watching fake news about his house burning. The Vishvas News team investigated and found that the person in the photo was not Das. The original photo, taken in 2020, is a meme created by actor Islah Abdur-Rahman, featuring former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on television. What is viral post? Facebook User Habibullah FAIZI DOT COM shared this photo on August 8, 2024, claiming it was Bangladeshi wicketkeeper Das and wrote, “This is the famous Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das. Standing in his house and watching the news of his own house burning on Godi Media…” Investigation To study this post, we used Google Lens. The original image was uploaded on March 24, 2020, to the X account named Correction. The person in the photo watching TV is the same, but the screen shows former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The caption of the original photo reads: “All Asian dads are watching the news right now.” When we traveled Islahs X Handle, we found more photos like this. We checked the bio of the Islah account and found that it belongs to British-Bangladeshi filmmaker and actor Islah Abdur-Rahman. Further verifications were carried out on his account. social networks profiles have confirmed that the viral image is indeed his. We also spoke to Dainik Jagran's sports editor Abhishek Tripathi who confirmed that the person in the photo is not cricketer Das. The differences between Das and the person in the photo, Islah, are illustrated in the collage below. Facebook user Habibullah FAIZI DOT COM, who shared the photo containing the misleading claim, has over five hundred thousand followers. Conclusion:

Review of the claim: Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das watches a TV report showing his house being set on fire

Claimed by: Facebook User

Fact Check: FAKE

