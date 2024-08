Musk's interview with Trump marred by technical problems

Elon Musk's highly anticipated interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical issues on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on the Xs Spaces platform.

Eighteen minutes into a conversation that was set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT, Musk posted on X that the platform was the victim of a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attack, a federal crime that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and take it offline.

Outage tracking system Downdetector reported an increase in reports of X being inaccessible to users ahead of the interview, but it was not immediately possible to verify whether this was due to a malicious attack. The rest of X appeared to be functioning normally, and X users wondered whether this was a DDoS attack or if the Spaces event was simply overwhelmed with people trying to listen in.

Elon Musk had promoted the event earlier in the day, calling it a conversation rather than an interview. He said X had tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier in the day.

At 8:42 p.m., the interview finally began. By 9:40 p.m., about 1.3 million people were tuning in. Trump congratulated Musk on breaking all records tonight in terms of the number of people trying to listen.

Since Musk took over the company, X has been plagued by technical problems. He has fired, laid off or pushed out most of his staff, including the engineers responsible for running the site.

Trump previously mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the launch of his primary campaign with a May 2023 interview on X that was marred by technical issues.

Wow! DeSantis' Twitter launch is a DISASTER! Trump wrote in May 2023 on his Truth Social network. His entire campaign will be a disaster. LOOK!

DeSantis’ event began with technical issues that Musk said were due to overloaded servers due to the large number of people trying to listen. More than 20 minutes passed beyond the scheduled start time, with users being kicked out, hearing microphone feedback and hold music, and dealing with other technical issues. The number of listed listeners reached about 420,000.

DeSantis dropped out of the race after a disappointing finish in the Iowa kickoff caucuses.

Trump, who has been posting on his own social media site, Truth Social, returned to X on Monday morning, where he posted for the first time since being banned in 2021. The posts promoted his interview with Musk and featured campaign ads.

