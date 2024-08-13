Palestinian leader visits Türkiye amid regional tensions





ANKARA Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to arrive in Trkiye on August 14 for a two-day visit aimed at addressing escalating tensions in the region. Abbas will be welcomed in Ankara at an official ceremony, followed by a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders are expected to discuss the Israeli offensive in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in the region and efforts to help displaced people. Negotiations demanding a ceasefire are also expected to dominate the talks. After their meeting, Erdoan and Abbas are expected to make a joint statement to the press. Abbas will address the Turkish parliament in an extraordinary session on August 15, convened specifically for the occasion. People injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza and currently being treated in Trkiye will be present in the hall. Trkiye's invitation to Abbas follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fiery speech to the US Congress on July 24. In a high-profile visit to Washington, Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Capitol as thousands of protesters gathered outside to denounce the war, now in its 11th month. The speech was greeted with a standing ovation and cheers from Republicans, and a more muted reception from Democrats. Erdoğan had already expressed his expectation of an apology from Abbas after refusing Ankara's invitation. The ruling AKP (Justice and Development) party later clarified that Abbas could not accept the apology due to health problems. The Palestinian leader's last visit to Ankara was on March 5, when he met Erdogan to discuss regional issues. His upcoming trip comes amid the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in an airstrike in Tehran, raising the risk of a broader regional war. Iran blames Haniyeh's death on Israel and has vowed to avenge him, while Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate for his assassination and that of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut hours earlier. Hamas last week named Yahya Sinwar as its new leader after the killing of his predecessor. Last month, Abbas-led Fatah and Hamas agreed in Beijing to form a government together, in the latest attempt to resolve a long-running rivalry that hangs over any potential vision for Gaza rule after the war with Israel. Previous similar statements have failed, raising doubts that China-brokered negotiations can lead to reconciliation. Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip for 17 years, while Fatah is the main force in the US-backed Palestinian Authority that administers parts of the occupied West Bank.

