NSCN-IM accuses PM Modi of dodging Naga issue, not honouring framework agreement







Newmai Information Network DIMAPUR, AUGUST 11: The editorial of Nagalim Voice, the NSCN-IM newsletter, in its latest edition alleged that Narendra Modi was running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a word despite starting his third term as the prime minister. The NSCN-IM newsletter also said that Narendra Modi's cowardice in implementing the framework agreement has done immense damage to his credibility. According to the Nagalim Voice editorial, the NSCN entered into a ceasefire with the Indian government with a commitment to safeguard the historical and political rights of the Nagas and never allow another treacherous agreement as witnessed in the Indo-Naga history. Certainly, the historic Framework Agreement (FA) is an achievement in honouring this commitment. Given the complexity of the Naga political issue, it took us up to 5 years to make the Indian government admit the unique history and position of the Nagas and another 13 years to sign the historic Framework Agreement, the NSCN-IM newsletter said. This is a significant step for the Nagas towards the final solution, it added.

Read also | ANSAM boycotts Independence Day celebrations: demands measures on Indo-Naga agreement When the framework agreement was formally signed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his uncontrollable enthusiasm for solving the Naga political issue, the longest running political movement in South Asia, the NSCN-IM bulletin said. Apart from taking the world as a witness during the live telecast of the high-level political signing ceremony, Modi called the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he had outdone them in solving the Naga issue. But in reality, it turned out that he just wanted to take credit in a hurry when it was not his due, the bulletin also said. According to the NSCN-IM bulletin, a man in a hurry without action as his promises vanished into thin air after the dust of the high-level ceremony settled in his backyard. The bulletin further stated, “The harsh truth is that Narendra Modi is running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a single word as he enters his third term as Prime Minister.” It added, “His cowardice in implementing the Framework Agreement has caused immense damage to his credibility as the Nagas are furious at his broken words as he has not done anything beyond the ritual speech of the agreement. In truth, he has accepted the political identity of the Nagas with sovereign rights, the bulletin added. But he simply could not muster the courage to stand up for his convictions. But how long will he continue to play his game of delaying tactics, while the world continues to watch in amazement!” it added. This is not a publication of Ukhrul Times. Ukhrul Times is not responsible for its contents and does not necessarily endorse them. Any reports or opinions expressed are solely those of the author or publisher and do not necessarily reflect those of Ukhrul Times. About the author Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukhrultimes.com/nscn-im-accuses-pm-modi-of-dodging-naga-issue-and-failing-to-honor-framework-agreement/

