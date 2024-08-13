Imran warns of protests if CJ extended; PTI embittered over NA seat decision – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: PTI founder chairman Imran Khan on Monday warned of a nationwide protest if the government tries to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa or fails to implement the CJP-led bench decision on reserved seats.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, the PTI leadership criticised the Supreme Court's decision to restore the membership of three PML-N lawmakers and alleged that efforts were being made to deprive the party of its seats.

In an interview with the media in Adiala Jail, the former prime minister claimed that the CJP Isa and the Election Commission of Pakistan were working hand in glove with the support of the army.

Calling the situation in Pakistan worse than that of Bangladesh, where former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid had cracked down on all opposition parties, Mr Khan said: “All this has been seen in Pakistan too. Before the elections, a crackdown was launched against the PTI on the pretext of the May 9 violence.”

PTI founder says situation in Pakistan worse than Bangladesh

But all their plans failed on February 8, he said.

As a result, he added, half of his party's leaders were sent behind bars and the other half had no choice but to go into hiding.

Many leaders were forced to leave the party, he said.

He said the Joint Intelligence Service (ISI) had footage of the May 9 violence but it had not been shared with the public or the courts.

In response to another question, the PTI founder said the ruling coalition was concerned over rumours that he [Imran Khan] He had approached the military establishment, but it was not right. Mehmood Khan Achakzai would negotiate with the politicians, but the PTI would not negotiate, he said, explaining that if his party negotiated with them, it would give the impression that it had accepted the PML-N government.

The Supreme Court's decision came as a slam of PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, flanked by Raoof Hasan, Shibli Faraz and other leaders, who said there was no room for extension of CJPs' service.

He said those who wanted expansion should take inspiration from Bangladesh.

Mr Gohar said he would appeal the Supreme Court's decision to restore the membership of three lawmakers from the ruling PML-N party. Shibli Faraz said efforts were underway to further reduce the PTI's seat count.

Published in Dawn, August 13, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1851936

