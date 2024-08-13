PM Modi hails Arunachal Pradesh's patriotic zeal displayed during Tiranga Yatra in East Kameng





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the patriotic fervour of Arunachal Pradesh which was reflected in the enthusiasm displayed for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, in response to a massive Tiranga Yatra organised at Seppa in East Kameng district of the border state. PM Modi's praise came after the successful event where a 600-foot-long tricolour was proudly carried through the streets of Seppa by over 2,000 students from various schools in the district. The Tiranga Yatra, which was held as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, was a striking display of national pride and unity. The event was marked by the participation of key personalities of the state including East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local leader Mama Natung, Seppa East MLA Ealling Tallang and Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi. In her address to the rally, Home Minister Mama Natung, who led the rally, spoke about the deep significance of the national flag and the core objectives of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Natung explained that the colours of the tricolour each have a specific meaning: saffron represents sacrifice and power, white symbolises peace and truth, and green represents growth. He urged every citizen to hoist the national flag at home as a sign of patriotism and commitment to the nation. Natung also revealed that the 600-feet-long tricolour flag was specially brought from New Delhi to inspire a sense of nationalism among the people of East Kameng. He stressed that this symbolic gathering was not limited to Seppa town but would also extend to adjacent areas, spreading the message of unity and patriotism throughout the region. This year's event follows another milestone in 2023 when East Kameng was widely acclaimed for unfurling a 300-foot-long national flag on the streets of Seppa. The district's involvement in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has become a source of pride, reflecting the deep patriotic spirit of its people. The Tiranga Yatra at Seppa, marked by the display of the massive 600-feet tricolour and participation of thousands of citizens, is a testament to Arunachal Pradesh's deep-rooted patriotism and its continued efforts to strengthen national unity as India celebrates 77 years of independence, the minister added.

