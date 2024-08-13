Musk Interviews Trump: 'Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un Are the Best'





Billionaire's announced interview Elon Musk with the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States Donald Trump on Musk's X media platform was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical issues that Musk blamed on a “cyberattack.” The interview was scheduled for 2 a.m. Croatian time, or 8 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, but after that, a little over 100,000 users There were technical problems that caused the ringing. “I wonder what this is about Massive DDOS attack on X. We are working on shutting it down. In the worst case, we will start with a smaller number of live listeners and then broadcast the unedited recording immediately after it ends,” Musk announced during the troubleshooting, adding that during the preparation, his platform could have suffered eight million simultaneous applications. When the interview finally began, the number of registered users on Xu showed 1.3 million registered users, and the former president sometimes sounded like he was talking, so some listeners commented that he looked like a character from crtiawhile others have suggested it might be sound compression. Musk, the richest person in the world, who, before the 2020 elections, congratulated the current president, a Democrat Joe BidenIn the meantime, he joined Trump's camp and devoted the first part of the “conversation” to praising Trump's “courage” during the assassination attempt against him on July 13. Butler in the federal state of Pennsylvania when a bullet struck him in the ear. Trump responded that he planned to return to Butler for a campaign rally in October. LINKED CHAINS





In what followed, Trump repeated his many exaggerated claims, such as that Russia would not have attacked Ukraine if he had remained president, and he praised the Russian president.Vladimir Putinthe chinese presidentXia Jinpinga and you from North KoreaAssessment Young Ain the order of authoritative leaders, say they are the “top.” Additionally, Trump expressed anger because he is the current vice president. Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee in the recent election in place of President Joe Biden, who withdrew his candidacy, calling it a “coup d'état.” “Since that is the case fraud “Poela, she hasn't given a single interview,” said Trump, who lost all the advantage he had in the polls after the change. Trump also praised Musk for the way he laid off his country's workers. companies. “You're the cutest. I mean, look what you did. Um, he asks, 'Did the elite quit?' They're on strike – not to mention what company it is – and then he says, 'Okay, you're all exes.'” Before the interview itself, Trump came back and sent several messages to X on Monday, the first time in a year that he has done this. social network who has been his main source of communication during previous campaigns as well as during his tenure in the White House. Musk supported Trump in last year's election fraud allegations last presidential electionand he created a special group that financially supports Trump's campaign.





