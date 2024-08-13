Tanah Bumbu Regent Zairullah Azhar Attends President Joko Widodo's Invitation to IKN





BATULICIN – Tanah Bumbu (Tanbu) Regent SM Zairullah Azhar attended the invitation of President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, National Capital (IKN), East Kalimantan, Tuesday (13/8/2023). The regent of Tanbu and other regional leaders are expected to meet and listen to instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo. Before meeting the President, Regent Zairullah Azhar and other governors, regents and mayors gathered at Batakan Stadium at 06:00 WITA. Then at 06:30 WIT, move to IKN from Batakan Stadium using the bus that has been prepared. Upon arriving at IKN, the guests conducted an inspection of several IKN locations directly managed by the Ministry of PUPR. At 08:30 WITA, the group arrived at the IKN State Palace and listened to instructions from President Joko Widodo. Interior Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian, in his report before the President, said that the current number of regional heads is 38 governors, 98 mayors and 416 regents. With a total of 552 regional heads. There were 517 people present in person, and 35 people were unable to attend due to transportation and other issues. The Minister of Home Affairs also stated on behalf of the regional leaders present that they were ready to receive instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia. President Joko Widodo stressed in his presentation the importance of forward-looking urban planning and development concepts. The President welcomed the regional leaders by describing the archipelago capital (IKN) as a symbol of the nation's ability to design and build cities in line with the vision and needs of Indonesia's future. The President then explained that IKN was built not only as a new government center, but also as an example of a future city designed according to the concept of a forest city, a city dominated by a green environment, not by concrete and glass. The President also called on regional leaders to emulate and implement similar concepts in their respective regions. The President stressed the importance of thorough and detailed long-term planning, even if it was not completed in a single period of leadership. The President also conveyed the progress of investments in IKN. Currently, 55 investors have registered, with various projects ranging from education, health, banking and technology. The Head of State invited the regional heads to imitate this investment model in their respective regions, by building trust and facilitating the entry of investors. President Jokowi concluded his presentation with the hope that what the regional leaders saw and learned during their visit to IKN can be implemented in their respective regions, bringing real benefits to development and community well-being. Also present at the event were Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing as well as Plt. Head of IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of National Land Agency and Deputy Head of IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni, TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. (Ddi)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mc.tanahbumbukab.go.id/bupati-tanah-bumbu-zairullah-azhar-hadiri-undangan-presiden-joko-widodo-di-ikn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos