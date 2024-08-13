Fijian President visits China ahead of Pacific Islands Forum

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in China for a 10-day visit that includes talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Rabuka is the third South Pacific leader to visit China since early July, as Beijing steps up its charm offensive with leaders and governments in the region.

Analysts say Rabuka is likely to use his trip to promote his vision for a regional order in the Pacific and focus on Fiji's economic development. The trip is Rabuka's first to China since he was elected in late 2022.

“I expect Rabuka to use his trip as an opportunity to promote his vision of the Zone of Peace for Pacific foreign policy,” said Parker Novak, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, adding that Rabuka could push Beijing to “be a friendly power” in the Pacific.

Other experts say Rabuka will also try to deepen economic ties with China, including by restoring bilateral tourism relations.

Rabuka is much more focused on the economic side of Fiji's relationship with China, including development support and infrastructure support, Tess Newton Cain, an adjunct associate professor at the Griffith Asia Institute in Australia, told VOA by telephone.

In a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on August 12, Rabuka said he wanted to learn from China's experience in poverty reduction, describing Beijing's achievements as an inspiration to countries in the Pacific and around the world.

Rabuka should also seek Beijing's support to address Fiji's development needs.

After meeting Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco last November, Rabuka said Fiji could consider working with China to upgrade port facilities and shipyards, which he said were the key to sustainable economic development for the island nations.

Beijing may try to use the visit to strengthen its security presence in the region, Novak told VOA.

“Beijing could try to push Rabuka to increase security cooperation between China and Fiji, but I think Rabuka would be reluctant to do so,” he said in a telephone interview.

Earlier this year, Fiji agreed to maintain a policing agreement with China, which has raised concerns among some politicians and police officials on the island, as well as in Australia. The agreement, signed in 2011 when the country was still under military rule, provides for intelligence sharing, visits, training and the provision of police equipment.

Since taking office, however, Rabuka has remained cautious about improving security relations between Fiji and China. Although he agreed to uphold the Fiji-China police cooperation agreement in March, his government has withdrawn Chinese officers from the Fiji police force, reiterating its concern about Beijing's growing presence in the region.

During his visit to Australia last October, Rabuka said he was more comfortable with traditional friends like Australia, which shares the same type of democracy as Fiji.

Beijing will also seek to increase its regional influence through state visits by Pacific leaders, Novak adds.

“Recent trips to the PRC by Pacific leaders from the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and now Fiji demonstrate how Beijing continues to use high-level visits as a diplomatic tool to advance its interests in the region,” he told VOA, using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Rabukas' visit underscores the close relations between China and the South Pacific region.

[Leaders] The two countries will have in-depth exchanges of views on China-Fiji relations and major issues of mutual concern, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement on Aug. 9.

As Beijing seeks to increase its engagement with Pacific island nations, Anne Marie Brady, a political science professor at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, told VOA that China is placing more conditions on those relationships, such as agreeing to more military and intelligence ties with Chinese government agencies.

In recent years, China has strengthened its security ties with South Pacific countries, signing several security-related agreements with the Solomon Islands in 2022 and providing police assistance to Kiribati.

China has also supported some key infrastructure projects in several South Pacific countries, including the 10,000-seat stadium in the Solomon Islands, the presidential palace in Vanuatu and an airstrip in Kiribati.

Novak said that while China has tried to rethink the nature of its development assistance in the Pacific region and may be making small shifts toward grant-based aid, its approach remains largely the same.

“The vast majority of PRC aid [to the Pacific region] “Aid continues to be financed through loans rather than grants, and I expect Pacific leaders to continue to be concerned about debt,” he told VOA.

Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific security and development sector has prompted democratic countries including the United States, Australia and Japan to also step up their engagement with countries in the region, including unveiling a plan to open a submarine cable connectivity and resilience center and providing more support in areas such as climate change, economic development and maritime security.

As geopolitical competition between major countries drives increased engagement with Pacific nations, Newton Cain said the time and energy required for Pacific island countries to manage the increased pace of visits and discussions could lead to a deprioritisation of regional issues at the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum, which begins on August 26 in Tonga.