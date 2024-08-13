Politics
Woman arrested after criticizing Erdoan over Instagram ban in street interview
A Turkish court has arrested a woman who criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over a recent ban on social media site Instagram in a street interview in the western province of Izmir, ANKA news agency reported Monday.
An investigation has been opened against the woman identified as Dilruba Y., accused of publicly denigrating a section of society for her remarks criticizing Erdoan and supporters of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government in the interview following the Instagram ban, which was lifted Saturday night after remaining in effect for nine days.
The woman was taken to Zmirs Akran prison after the court ordered her arrest.
She argued in the interview that the Instagram ban was a result of the vast powers granted to Erdoan by a presidential system of governance.
“He [Erdoan] Dilruba Y. is currently ruling the country as he sees fit. This is completely wrong. This is a secular country; he cannot arbitrarily shut down Instagram, Dilruba Y. said.
And to those who support him, let me say this: you are all stupid; you are nothing but brainless, brainwashed people, she added.
Turkey blocked access to Instagram on August 2 without explanation, after Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun accused the US-based company Meta of preventing people from posting condolence messages for martyr Haniyeh.
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas and a close ally of Erdogan, was killed in Tehran on July 31 in an attack blamed on Israel.
Turkey lifted the ban on Saturday night after denying access to millions of users for nine days.
Dilruba Y.'s arrest came after Ebubekir Ahin, chairman of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTK), Turkey's broadcasting watchdog, issued a written statement last week announcing that the council was tightening its control over street interviews that allegedly contribute to disinformation and social conflict.
The woman's arrest has sparked criticism even within Erdoan's party.
Mcahit Birinci, a lawyer and former member of the AKP's Central Decision-Making and Management Council (MKYK), criticized Dilruba Y.'s arrest, saying that the lower limit of the sentence for the offense she is accused of does not require an arrest.
“We have learned from our ancestors to be just, even towards those against whom we feel anger. The greatness of the state lies in its justice,” he added.
I condemn this woman's statements. I even feel anger towards this woman because of her statements. I am angry, I reject your words that humiliate our voters who support our party. In fact, such actions make me sick.
Every word is under my feet and
– Mcahit Birinci (@birincimucahit) August 12, 2024
The Zmir Bar Association also reacted to the developments written statement The attorney general was released on Tuesday, saying the arrest violated Dilruba Y's right to freedom of expression and indicated that the government does not tolerate criticism.
They called on the government to end disproportionate and illegal arrest decisions aimed at silencing and intimidating citizens.
The Turkish government is trying to keep the press under control by imprisoning journalists, closing down media outlets, overseeing the purchase of media brands by pro-government conglomerates, and using regulatory authorities to exert financial pressure.
Since the state takeover of mainstream media, social media platforms and online news sites remain among the last bastions of critical journalism in Turkey. YouTube journalism is particularly popular, with many young journalists conducting street interviews across the country to ask people for their opinions on current affairs.
Turkey wasclass 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by RSF.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/08/13/woman-arrested-after-criticizing-erdogan-for-instagram-ban-in-street-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Swachh Bharat to kickstart India, 10 major policies announced by PM Modi on RedFort Firstpost
- Woman arrested after criticizing Erdoan over Instagram ban in street interview
- IHSAA, IGHSAU move boys golf, girls tennis to fall | News, Sports, Jobs
- The Israeli army is on high alert due to a possible attack by Iran
- InPublication: Truth Teller
- Implementing President Jokowi's Mandate, This Is What Acting Regent of Banyuasin Will Do – Official Portal of Banyuasin Regency Government
- UK unemployment falls, wages growth hits two-year low | UK unemployment and employment statistics
- ETSU publishes 2024 football promotion program
- New variants trigger public health emergency on continent
- Fijian President visits China ahead of Pacific Islands Forum
- Canada vs USA, CWC League 2, Live Cricket Score and full scorecard
- Imran Khan's intelligence chief Faiz Hameed arrested as critics in Pakistan call for 'purge'