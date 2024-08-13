Woman arrested after criticizing Erdoan over Instagram ban in street interview

A Turkish court has arrested a woman who criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over a recent ban on social media site Instagram in a street interview in the western province of Izmir, ANKA news agency reported Monday.

An investigation has been opened against the woman identified as Dilruba Y., accused of publicly denigrating a section of society for her remarks criticizing Erdoan and supporters of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government in the interview following the Instagram ban, which was lifted Saturday night after remaining in effect for nine days.

The woman was taken to Zmirs Akran prison after the court ordered her arrest.

She argued in the interview that the Instagram ban was a result of the vast powers granted to Erdoan by a presidential system of governance.

“He [Erdoan] Dilruba Y. is currently ruling the country as he sees fit. This is completely wrong. This is a secular country; he cannot arbitrarily shut down Instagram, Dilruba Y. said.

And to those who support him, let me say this: you are all stupid; you are nothing but brainless, brainwashed people, she added.

Turkey blocked access to Instagram on August 2 without explanation, after Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun accused the US-based company Meta of preventing people from posting condolence messages for martyr Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas and a close ally of Erdogan, was killed in Tehran on July 31 in an attack blamed on Israel.

Turkey lifted the ban on Saturday night after denying access to millions of users for nine days.

Dilruba Y.'s arrest came after Ebubekir Ahin, chairman of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTK), Turkey's broadcasting watchdog, issued a written statement last week announcing that the council was tightening its control over street interviews that allegedly contribute to disinformation and social conflict.

The woman's arrest has sparked criticism even within Erdoan's party.

Mcahit Birinci, a lawyer and former member of the AKP's Central Decision-Making and Management Council (MKYK), criticized Dilruba Y.'s arrest, saying that the lower limit of the sentence for the offense she is accused of does not require an arrest.

“We have learned from our ancestors to be just, even towards those against whom we feel anger. The greatness of the state lies in its justice,” he added.

I condemn this woman's statements. I even feel anger towards this woman because of her statements. I am angry, I reject your words that humiliate our voters who support our party. In fact, such actions make me sick. Every word is under my feet and – Mcahit Birinci (@birincimucahit) August 12, 2024

The Zmir Bar Association also reacted to the developments written statement The attorney general was released on Tuesday, saying the arrest violated Dilruba Y's right to freedom of expression and indicated that the government does not tolerate criticism.

They called on the government to end disproportionate and illegal arrest decisions aimed at silencing and intimidating citizens.

The Turkish government is trying to keep the press under control by imprisoning journalists, closing down media outlets, overseeing the purchase of media brands by pro-government conglomerates, and using regulatory authorities to exert financial pressure.

Since the state takeover of mainstream media, social media platforms and online news sites remain among the last bastions of critical journalism in Turkey. YouTube journalism is particularly popular, with many young journalists conducting street interviews across the country to ask people for their opinions on current affairs.

Turkey wasclass 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by RSF.