Swachh Bharat to kickstart India, 10 major policies announced by PM Modi on RedFort Firstpost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort have become a platform to unveil transformative policy initiatives and chalk out ambitious plans for the country.

Over the past decade, these speeches have presented a set of ambitious reforms aimed at transforming various sectors of the economy, improving social welfare and strengthening national security.

Here's a look at some of the key policy announcements made by Prime Minister Modi during his annual speeches.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Made in India (2014)

In his first Independence Day speech after assuming office, Prime Minister Modi announced the Swachh Bharat or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on 15 August 2014. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign) is a nationwide campaign by the Government of India covering 4041 statutory cities to clean the streets, roads and infrastructure of the country. The campaign was officially launched on 2 October 2014 at Rajghat in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself brandished a broom and cleaned a road. India's largest ever cleanliness drive aims to eliminate open defecation, improve solid waste management and promote sanitation across the country. The mission aimed to foster a sense of cleanliness and hygiene among citizens while working towards achieving the goal of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Modi also launched the Make in India initiative in his 2014 speech, aimed at boosting manufacturing and attracting foreign investment into the country. The initiative aims to strengthen India's industrial capabilities, ease of doing business and promote the country as a global manufacturing hub. It covers various sectors including defence, electronics and automobiles.

Start-up India, Stand up India (2015)

On 15 August 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Start-up India, Stand up India’ to promote bank financing for start-ups and provide incentives to boost entrepreneurship and job creation. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 69th Independence Day, he said, “We are exploring schemes to enable start-ups to position themselves as India’s number 1 in this space. Start-up India; Stand up India.” Launched in 2016, Start-Up India and Stand-Up India are transformative programmes designed to address different facets of entrepreneurship and economic development in India. While Start-Up India focuses on creating a vibrant ecosystem for new and innovative businesses across the country, Stand-Up India aims to provide targeted support to underrepresented groups, ensuring inclusion and broader participation in the entrepreneurial landscape. These two initiatives reflect the Indian government's commitment to fostering innovation, economic growth and social empowerment.

Digital India Initiative (2016)

In his Independence Day speech in 2016, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of the Digital India campaign, launched earlier that year. The initiative aimed to improve digital infrastructure across the country, promote e-governance and increase digital literacy. The aim was to integrate technology into daily life and governance to foster efficiency and innovation. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the critical need for the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was, however, only officially announced later. In his speech, he called for better water management and access to safe drinking water for all. He stressed the government's commitment to addressing water scarcity issues and improving rural water supply infrastructure.

75 years of the Quit India movement (2017)

This year, the Prime Minister said the country is celebrating 75 years of the Quit India Movement and 100 years of the Champaran Satyagraha, and Indians should be determined to create a new India. India witnessed its collective strength from 1942 to 1947. Similarly, the next five years from 2017 to 2022 are crucial for the progress of the country, PM Modi said.

Ayushman Bharat Program (2018)

The Prime Minister announced the Ayushman Bharat scheme, also known as the National Health Protection Scheme, on 15 August 2018 and was formally launched on 23 September 2018. The ambitious health insurance scheme aimed to provide coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. The objective was to improve access to quality healthcare for economically vulnerable families. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat scheme) will be launched on 25 September (the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyayas) this year. It is high time to ensure that the poor of India have access to good quality and affordable healthcare, he said. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the successful implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a major tax reform aimed at creating a unified tax structure across India, reducing tax evasion and simplifying the tax regime. The move was seen as an important step towards creating a more efficient and transparent tax system.

Mission Jal Jeevan (2019)

The Jal Jeevan Mission was officially announced on 15 August 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. The mission aims to cover over 19 million rural households, ensuring that every household has a functional piped water connection. The programme is designed to address water scarcity issues, improve rural water supply infrastructure and improve the quality of life of rural residents. The mission particularly focuses on ensuring the quality of drinking water. It mandates regular testing of water quality and implementation of water purification technologies where necessary.

Do for the world, speak for the local (2020)

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort to mark the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the mantra ‘Make for World’ alongside his pet initiative ‘Make in India’. He also promoted the concept of voice for local. “The mindset of free India should be voice for local. We should value our local products, if we don’t, our products will not get a chance to do better and will not be encouraged,” Prime Minister Modi had said. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched on 12 May 2020, highlighting the need for India to become more self-reliant in the wake of the global pandemic. He highlighted the objectives of the campaign to boost local manufacturing, reduce import dependency and support various sectors of the economy. Prime Minister Modi also introduced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), a comprehensive initiative to create a digital health ecosystem in India. The mission aims to provide a unique health identifier to every Indian, streamline health records and improve accessibility and efficiency of health services.

Prime Minister Gati Shakti (2021)

On August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Prime Minister Gati Shakti, also known as the National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity, to boost India's economic growth. The $1.2 trillion mega project is expected to provide a competitive edge to the manufacturing industry in India. The plan was launched on October 13, 2021 to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to all economic zones in India and was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on October 21, 2021. Prime Minister Modi said that along with modern infrastructure, there is a need to adopt a holistic and integrated approach in building infrastructure. We are going to launch the Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan which will be a massive project and will fulfill the dreams of millions of countrymen. The over Rs 100 lakh crore project will translate into new employment opportunities for millions of youth, he had said while announcing the project. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi introduced the National Hydrogen Mission, aimed at making India a global leader in hydrogen energy. The mission aims to promote the use of hydrogen as a clean energy source and develop technologies for the production and utilisation of hydrogen.

Panch Pran, 5G Mobile Technology (2022)

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Independence in 2022, Prime Minister Modi called for moving forward with 5 commitments to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047, calling them Panch Pran. “We have to work on Panch Praan (resolution): 1. The country will set great goals like developed India. 2. We should not suffer even a glimmer of colonised spirit. 3. We should be proud of our heritage. 4. Unity and a unified purpose. 5. The duty of citizens (including Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers) to work for the country,” PM Modi said. He also announced that 5G mobile technology will soon be available in India. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), which aimed to overhaul the education system with emphasis on holistic learning, vocational training and digital literacy. The NEP sought to make education more relevant to contemporary needs and improve the quality of learning.

G20 Presidency and Digital Health Initiatives (2023)

In his speech on 15 August 2023, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s role as the G20 President for the year, underscoring the country’s commitment to leading global economic discussions and promoting international cooperation on key issues. He also introduced the Digital Health Initiative, which aims to leverage technology to improve healthcare delivery, improve health data management and expand telemedicine services, making healthcare more accessible and efficient. He also announced the expansion of the Smart Cities Mission and the launch of a National AI Portal. He also revealed plans to expand the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for more LPG connections and showcased new clean energy projects to boost renewable capacity.

