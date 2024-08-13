Acting Governor of West Sulawesi conveys people's aspirations to President Joko Widodo





Mamuju (ANTARA) – Acting Governor of West Sulawesi Bahtiar Baharuddin conveyed three points that constitute the aspirations of the people of West Sulawesi to President Joko Widodo and ministers during a working meeting of regional heads at the Nusantara Capital Palace (IKN). “We proposed three points that constitute the aspirations of the people of West Sulawesi during the working meeting of regional heads with President Joko Widodo at the IKN Palace,” Bahtiar said in a written statement received in Mamuju on Tuesday. The three main points of the presentation are the proposal to open air connectivity between Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi province, and IKN, both via Balikpapan's Sepinggan Airport and Samarinda Airport. Then, Bahtiar said, he opened the connectionactivity sea ​​and increase the number of people and goods transported from West Sulawesi to IKN, or vice versa. In addition, in front of President Joko Widodo and ministers, Bahtiar also called for the construction of a container port. According to Bahtiar, container ports are important so that agricultural, natural and marine products from West Sulawesi can be sent to IKN. He also added that the container port was the main requirement to support the growth and development of the downstream natural products industry in West Sulawesi. “Please build containers because so far West Sulawesi does not have a container port, so logistics flows outside West Sulawesi are difficult,” Bahtiar said. Acting Governor of West Sulawesi Bahtiar Baharuddin has been at the IKN since Monday (12/8) and plans to return to West Sulawesi after attending a working meeting at the IKN on Wednesday (14/8). Earlier, the acting governor also shared the various potentials of West Sulawesi before Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian and regional heads present at the IKN. “West Sulawesi province has various potentials that can support the IKN,” Bahtiar said. According to Bahtiar, there is a lot of potential in West Sulawesi that will develop with the presence of IKN, such as the potential for marketing Mamasa orchids from IKN, the production of fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, medicinal plants, marine fish and freshwater fish.

