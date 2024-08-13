



As India prepares to bid for 2036 Olympic Games French President Emmanuel Macron approved the country's potential to host this prestigious event. Jio Cinema Macron expressed confidence in India's ability to host a sporting event of such magnitude.

“I believe strongly in your country and in the future of your country. And in what you can build and in your ability to organize such events,” Macron said. He acknowledged the competitive nature of the bidding process, recalling France’s experience in its own competition with the American city of Paris. Los Angeles for the 2024 Games “I think it's a fierce competition. You can't underestimate that,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi The Indian Prime Minister also reiterated India’s ambitions to host major international sporting events. Addressing para-athletes in Delhi after the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government’s “athlete-centric” approach. He noted the country’s progress in sports culture and self-confidence, revealing efforts to host both the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympics.

Last year, Indian athletes set a record at the Asian Games and the Hangzhou Para-Asian Games, surpassing the 100-medal mark for the first time with 107 and 111 medals respectively. The country also won 61 medals at the 2022 Games. Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with his highest medal haul, 101, coming on home soil in 2010.

At the Paris Olympics, India finished 71st in the medal table, while the United States led with a total of 126 medals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/strong-believer-in-french-president-macron-backs-indias-bid-for-2036-olympics-praises-countrys-hosting-potential/articleshow/112500707.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos