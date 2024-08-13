Ruling AKP party turns 23: Erdogan celebrates birthday with new opposition allies

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), founded on August 14, 2001 under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is marking its 23rd anniversary with events at its headquarters and across all 81 provinces on Wednesday.

Since its founding, the AKP has consistently led Turkish general elections and holds the record for the longest-serving party since the start of multiparty politics in 1946.

Foundation, first successes

Entering Turkish politics as the 39th party, the AKP was created following Erdogan's declaration that “nothing will be the same in Turkey.”

Erdogan was unanimously elected as party leader on August 16, 2001. The party's political career includes four prime ministers and two presidents, marked by multiple electoral victories.

President and Chairman of the AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended the rally held by his party in front of the Sancaktepe Municipality and addressed the citizens. (TCCB/Murat etinmhrdar – Anadolu Agency) President and Chairman of the AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdoan addressed the public at his party's rally held at the 15th of July Martyrs Square in Albania. Citizens showed interest in the rally. (Mustafa Kamac – Anadolu Agency)

Electoral achievements

In the general elections held 15 months after its founding, the AKP won 34.28% of the vote, leading the government of the 58th Republic under Abdullah Gul, due to Erdogan's political ban.

The party faced its first significant test in the 2004 local elections, winning 41.7% of the vote and 1,950 municipalities.

The AKP maintained its dominance with 46.58% of the vote in the 2007 general elections and continued to lead in the 2009 local elections. It remains the longest-ruling party since the start of multiparty politics in Turkey.

July 15 Coup Attempt

On July 15, 2016, Turkey faced its bloodiest coup attempt by the Gülenist terrorist group (FETO). Citizens, responding to President Erdogan's call to defend democracy, stood up to tanks, foiling the coup.

Following this event, the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance.

On April 16, 2017, the AKP proposed a major constitutional change through a referendum.

Constitutional amendment

The process began on December 10, 2016, when a proposal signed by 316 members of the AK Party, including then-Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was presented to the Turkish parliament. After approval on February 10, 2017, President Erdogan signed the amendment into law, which led to a public vote.

The referendum ended in a narrow approval with 51.41% voting “yes” and 48.59% voting “no”.

The amendment removed the clause requiring the president to sever ties with his party, allowing Erdogan to join the AK Party and switch to a presidential system of government.

After a 979-day absence following the 2014 presidential election, President Erdogan officially rejoined the AK Party, signing its membership declaration and reaffirming his role within the party.

Test for the AK Party: March 31

On October 7, 2023, the AK Party held its fourth extraordinary grand congress, during which Erdogan was re-elected as party leader with 1,399 valid votes. The new Central Decision-Making and Administrative Council includes 49 new names and 14 of the 18 members of the Central Executive Council retained their positions.

In the local elections on March 31, 2024, the AKP won 24 provinces and 357 district municipalities with 35.49% of the votes. President Erdogan stressed the need to take necessary measures based on the election results, leading to a renewal process within the party, including changes in the positions of provincial and district heads in several regions.

AKP to announce changes in opposition parties

The ruling AKP party is reportedly set to field new members who resigned from the Future Party and the Good Party as part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations, in a bid to strengthen its position as the leading center-right force and regain its moral high ground.

“There will be participation within the AK Party at the level of MPs and mayors,” said AK Party Vice President Hamza Dag.

New members expected

Bilal Bilici who resigned from the Good Party a year after being elected as an Adana MP, is expected to join the AK Party.

who resigned from the Good Party a year after being elected as an Adana MP, is expected to join the AK Party. Seyithan Izsiz who left the Good Party and became an independent MP, is also expected to join the AK Party on August 14.

who left the Good Party and became an independent MP, is also expected to join the AK Party on August 14. Ahmet Ersagun YucelA founding member of the Good Party who resigned on July 22, 2024, is also expected to join the AKP.

Future party transitions

In addition, there are rumors of possible seat changes from the Future Party to the Justice and Peace Party. Journalist Ismail Saymaz reported that Selim Temurci, Nedim Yamali and Isa Mesih Sahin, all Future Party MPs, could join the Justice and Peace Party during the event.