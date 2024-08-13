Modi to visit Poland next week, first Indian prime minister to do so since 1979. Focus on defence, strategic alignment





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day state visit to Poland on August 21, en route to Ukraine, as he seeks to deepen ties with the European Union country where a defence attaché was appointed earlier this year after decades. The visit will be part of his two-country trip, during which he will also visit Ukraine. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland, after Morarji Desai in 1979. Before that, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had both visited the country.

Show full article







Government sources told ThePrint that Modi will be in Warsaw and hold bilateral talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The sources said that apart from the bilateral meeting, he will visit the memorials of the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur who provided shelter to thousands of Polish refugees during World War II. He will also visit the Tomb of the Unknown and the Battle of Monte Cassino Memorial. The Poles and Indians were part of the great Allied coalition in the great battles of Tobruk and Monte Cassino in 1944. THE Battle of Monte Cassino It was one of the toughest battles fought by Indian soldiers during World War II and Sepoy Kamal Ram of the 3/8 Punjab Regiment was awarded the Victoria Cross. Also read: St. Martins in Bangladesh, the small island Hasina accuses the United States of wanting and its importance

Why did relations deteriorate after 1979 and what is the plan now? Poland, which was part of the Warsaw Pact, 1955was close to the former USSR. However, ties with India were relegated to the background after the fall of communism, and Warsaw decided to establish closer relations with the United States. The two countries nevertheless maintained bilateral relations, but not at the same level as in 1979. Both countries have different priorities and are sticking to that. It can be said that the relations have remained dormant. However, it is hoped that Prime Minister Modi's push will give them the necessary impetus and take the bilateral relations to a higher level, a source said. It was only earlier this year that India appointed a defence attaché to Poland, after years. The sources said Poland has a huge manufacturing base, adding that India is interested in holding negotiations in this sector. Moreover, Poland is undergoing massive military modernization and is one of Ukraine's main supporters. Poland is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters and will spend 4.12% of its GDP on defense this year, double the alliance's guideline of 2%, according to estimates released by NATO. On August 12, Poland signed an agreement with American defense giant Raytheon to procure 48 Patriot missile launchers. Between 2022 and 2023, the Polish defense budget increased in real terms by 46%. In 2025, Warsaw plans a further 10% increase in its defense budget. India sees an opportunity to understand and learn from Poland's defence effort and its ability to put in place manufacturing policies. However, Poland has failed to recruit the desired number of personnel into its army despite ambitious recruitment plans. Warsaw is said to have been unable to fully man its newly formed military units, meaning they have not contributed to increasing operational capacity, according to an article by Chatham House. (Edited by Tony Rai) Also read: Germany bets on stealth and technology to win Indian submarine project



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/modi-to-visit-poland-next-week-1st-indian-pm-to-do-so-post-1979-focus-on-defence-strategic-alignment/2221759/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos