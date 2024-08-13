When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech





Independence Day is celebrated by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. As is the case every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be Prime Minister Modi's 11th consecutive address to the nation, and the first since he returned to power for a third consecutive term. On Thursday, he will also become the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi to address the nation from the Red Fort. He is expected to begin his address around 7:30 am. Where to watch PM Modi's speech live on TV? Prime Minister Modi's speech will be telecast live on Doordarshan. You can also watch it on NDTV. Where to watch PM Modi's speech live online? The event will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on X (formerly Twitter) social media platforms via @PIB_India. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also live stream the speech. Also Read | Is It 77th Or 78th Independence Day? Everything You Need To Know You can visit websites like pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in and National Informatics Centre (independenceday.nic.in) for seamless live streaming options. You can easily watch the live stream on www.ndtv.com Independence Day 2024 Theme The theme of this year's Independence Day celebration is 'Viksit Bharat' or 'Developed India'. The theme reflects the government's vision of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule. Independence Day Celebrations On 15th August 1947, India gained its freedom after a long struggle against the British colonialists. On this day, we remember the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of our country. Several notable buildings in the country are lit up in the colours of the flag. Every year, the event is commemorated by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. Cultural programmes and seminars are organised to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. In addition to the festivities, the government is also encouraging public participation through initiatives like the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, urging citizens to proudly display the national flag in their homes and businesses. Click for more trending news

