Thaw in Türkiye and Syria offers glimmer of hope for Middle East stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. (Archives/AFP)

There is no reason why Turkey should not build relations with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in late July, marking a notable shift in Ankara’s stance toward Damascus. The statement comes a decade after his remarks on October 10, 2014, when the Turkish leader described Bashar al-Assad as a criminal and a terrorist, and a greater threat than ISIS.

To understand this significant shift in Turkish politics, it is essential to examine the trajectory of relations between the two countries and the regional and international changes that contributed to this transformation.

Before the outbreak of protests in Syria in 2011, Turkey and Syria enjoyed close cooperation. The two countries were linked by strong economic and political ties, with Turkey seeking to strengthen cooperation in various fields with its southern neighbor. However, with the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, relations have changed dramatically.

After the protests began, Turkey initially adopted a diplomatic stance, calling for political reforms in Syria. As violence escalated, Turkey sent its foreign minister to Damascus with a strong message and soon after began supporting the opposition seeking to overthrow the Assad regime.

During this period, Turkey's position hardened, with Ankara calling for Assad's departure and viewing his regime as a threat to regional security. In June 2012, Erdogan declared that Anatolia's security began in Damascus, stressing that any Syrian movement near the Turkish border would be considered a threat.

Assad has been equally confrontational toward the Turks, repeatedly accusing Ankara of supporting terrorism for expansionist and ideological reasons, as well as stealing Syria and Iraq's share of the Euphrates.

In 2019, in an interview with Sputnik News and Russia 24, Assad publicly attacked Turkey, claiming that it wanted to gather terrorists under Turkish protection in areas controlled by the Turkish military in northeastern Syria under the guise of repatriating refugees. He said: “No one believes that Turkey wants to return 3 million Syrian refugees to this region… This humanitarian front is intended to deceive. Even if it wanted to, it would be impossible because it would create a conflict between the legitimate owners of these lands, cities, villages, houses and fields, and the newcomers, because the legitimate owners will not give up their rights to these areas.”

We have recently witnessed a significant change in Turkish policy. Erdogan expressed his desire to restore relations with Syria as before and said that Turkey was ready to invite Assad to visit at any time.

This change of course seems to reflect the changes in regional and international dynamics that have influenced Turkish politics. But what are the real motivations behind Erdogan's change of position?

There are several reasons. First, Syrian refugees in Turkey have become a political and economic burden. Faced with growing public discontent with their presence, Ankara is seeking to create conditions conducive to their return.

In recent weeks, calls for the expulsion of Syrians have increased in Turkey, as have mass attacks on refugees on the streets, buses and subways, many of which have been filmed by cellphone cameras and widely shared on social media.

The second motivation is the presence of the Kurds. Turkey is very concerned about the presence of Kurdish forces in northern Syria, especially the YPG, which it considers an extension of the PKK, which many countries have labeled a terrorist organization. Turkey wants to establish a buffer zone free of Kurdish militias along its border.

The third motivation is regional and international pressure on the Syrian regime, including US pressure to support the Kurdish project in Syria, which complicates Turkey's calculations and may have led Ankara to seek closer ties with Damascus as a countermeasure.

In contrast, Russia and Iran are pushing for the rehabilitation and strengthening of the Syrian regime, restoring its Arab and regional influence, which has also contributed to Turkey's change of position. Turkey is now seeking alliances with strong regional powers, and Syria is well placed to play an important role in this regard.

Another motivation could be described as Ankara’s political strategy. With elections looming, Erdogan wants to address the refugee problem and improve Turkey’s relations with its neighbors. Closer ties with Syria could strengthen his political position domestically, sending reassuring messages about Turkey’s foreign policy to its domestic and international allies.

The last motivation concerns the general geopolitical situation. The US military presence in the region has significantly decreased and could decrease further if Donald Trump returns to the White House, or remain unchanged if Kamala Harris wins. Turkey, Syria and other alliances are therefore seeking to fill the geopolitical vacuum that Washington could leave in the region.

I believe that both countries are seeking to reshape the regional situation to their advantage, whether economically or politically, after years of sanctions against Syria and years of tension with regional powers, as was the case with Turkey, which spent nearly a decade estranged from important regimes in the region such as Egypt.

Despite all the talk about Erdogan and the Turkish regime's strong desire to reconcile with the Assad regime in Syria, and the motivations I mentioned earlier, there are still significant challenges to this rapprochement.

The first is the low level of trust between the two regimes. Relations between Ankara and Damascus have been very tense in the past, particularly due to Turkey's continued support for some opposition groups and its military presence in northern Syria, two major points of contention between the two countries.

The second challenge is the Kurdish presence. It will be difficult for Turkey and Syria to reach an agreement on the Kurdish issue, as Damascus considers the presence of Kurdish forces as an obstacle to regaining control of Syrian territory. Moreover, the Kurdish issue is an old and intractable problem that has defied resolution for many years.

External pressures could also hamper reconciliation between the two countries. Russia and Iran, Assad's main allies, could have conflicting interests in this rapprochement, which could influence the evolution of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

If the negotiations between Turkey and Syria are successful, the results could be positive. Stability in Syria could lead to a reduction in refugee flows and ease the burden on neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon. It could also strengthen regional cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism and economic reconstruction.

A successful reconciliation between Turkey and Syria could strengthen the former's position as a key mediator in the Middle East, potentially improving its relations with other regional powers and even the EU. For Syria, the rapprochement could contribute to greater internal stability and strengthen control over still-disputed territories.

The attempts at reconciliation between the two countries represent a major breakthrough in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. While the motivations for rapprochement are clear, the obstacles are also considerable. The outcome of these negotiations will depend on the ability to balance the interests of the two countries in the region. Success could lead to greater regional stability, while failure could lead to renewed conflict and instability, from which we have suffered greatly over the past decade.

Dr. Abdellatif El-Menawy is a critically acclaimed multimedia journalist, writer and columnist who has covered war zones and conflicts around the world. X: @ALMenawy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News