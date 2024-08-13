India, Singapore working on PM Modi's visit, 3+3 ministerial dialogue





India and Singapore are working on a high-level engagement with the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 3+3 Ministerial Dialogue. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the prosperous Southeast Asian country in the first week of September, alongside his visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit. With the BIMSTEC summit scheduled for September 4, the Prime Minister may travel to Singapore after that. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Singapore was in 2018, in a bilateral capacity and then to attend the 13th East Asia Summit. During his visit that year, he also addressed the Shangri La Dialogue, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The India-Singapore ministerial roundtable or 3+3 dialogue is expected to be held around August 25. This will be the second edition of the meetings that are being held at the level of foreign, finance and commerce ministers. Other Indian ministers are likely to join this key meeting and focus on signing agreements in several areas, from food security to digitalisation to semiconductors. The first such meeting was held in Delhi in September 2022. See also | Foreign investment in India remains promising The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) was established to deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas. These areas include digital connectivity, Fintech, green economy, green hydrogen, skill development and food productivity. For the inaugural meeting in Delhi, the then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited India and also visited Gujarat. Wong assumed office as the 4th Prime Minister of Singapore earlier this year. India and Singapore cooperate in several areas, even as the two sides share broad convergence on a number of international issues. India had invited Singapore as a guest country during its presidency of the G20 grouping last year. Singapore is India's largest trading partner in ASEAN and the largest source of FDI. Ethnic Indians constitute about 9.1 per cent, or about 3.5 lakhs, of Singapore's 3.9 million resident population. Sidhant Sibal Sidhant Sibal is WION's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent. When he's not working, you'll find him playing with his dog.

