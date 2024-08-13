Politics
Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim Jong-un in interview with Elon Musk: Key remarks | Foreign Affairs Defense & Security News
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on Tuesday, praised the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea, describing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as being “at the top of their game.”
While he acknowledged their controversial methods, Trump noted that these leaders possess a “love” for their country, while also saying it is “a different kind of love.”
“Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un are at the top of their game,” Trump said. The Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election stressed that while these leaders are often labeled dictators, they have a deep love for their country, albeit in a “different form of love.”
During the interview on the social network X, Trump also criticized US President Joe Biden, calling him “sleepy Joe” and attributing major geopolitical problems to his presidency. He claimed that under his administration, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, citing his strong relationship with Putin and his ability to influence the Russian leader to avoid such conflicts.
Who did Trump blame for the invasion of Ukraine during the Elon Musk interview?
Trump also sharply criticized US President Biden, accusing him of invading Ukraine. Trump claimed that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Biden had not been president.
Musk did not dispute Trump's statement, instead agreeing with him, saying: “You raise an excellent point.”
What did Trump say about his relationship with Putin during the Elon Musk interview?
Trump also argued that his close relationship with Russian President Putin could have prevented the conflict.
“I got along very well with Putin and he respected me,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he often spoke with Mr. Putin about Ukraine, describing it as “the apple of his (Putin's) eye.”
Trump also claimed he had warned Putin against taking any action, saying: “I told him, 'Don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir.'”
Trump claimed to have told Putin what he would do if he invaded Ukraine. “He (Putin) said 'no way,' and I said 'no way,'” Trump added.
Known for his longstanding public sympathy for Putin, Trump recently declared during his presidential campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. He declined, however, to provide details of his plan.
What did Trump say about Putin and Kim Jong-un during Elon Musk interview?
Trump then said he “knew” Putin and Kim Jong-un, describing them as “smart and vicious.”
“When they see Kamala or Joe sleeping, they can't believe it,” Trump added.
Why did Trump give an interview to Musk?
The comment is part of Trump's broader strategy to highlight his foreign policy accomplishments and position himself as a more capable leader than Biden in handling international relations.
Trump's interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk was delayed due to technical difficulties. The interview was marred by major disruptions, which Musk attributed to a cyberattack on X. The “no holds barred” conversation, which was supposed to be a major event, started more than 40 minutes late, preventing many viewers from accessing the live stream.
The delay is the latest setback for Trump's campaign, which is struggling to regain momentum after President Biden withdrew from the race, leading the Democratic Party to unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris. It's also the second time Musk has run into trouble trying to stage a highly anticipated X Space event with a presidential candidate.
The discussion between the former US president and the world's richest man, who supported Trump, marked the latter's return to X after nearly a year of inactivity on his account. Trump, who had been banned from Twitter, was reinstated by Musk. The last time Trump had posted on the platform was in August of the previous year, when he shared his mugshot after being incarcerated in an Atlanta jail in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.
Although Elon Musk previously supported Biden, he has recently aligned himself with Trump, particularly after the Republican candidate's assassination attempt last month.
First published: August 13, 2024 | 2:26 p.m. EAST
|
