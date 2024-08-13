Donald Trump's live chat with Elon Musk on X is experiencing technical issues, Musk says, which are due to a cyberattack





Donald Trump ran through his list of conspiracy theories during a rambling conversation with his ultra-wealthy supporter Elon Musk on Monday night that was initially derailed by technical issues.

Trump's return to X, formerly known as Twitter, lasted more than two hours, was overwhelmingly friendly and shed little light on Trump's plans for a possible second stint in the Oval Office.

What was billed as a “no-holds-barred” conversation between the two billionaires began more than half an hour late, and many people who tuned in were unable to listen to it live.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, according to Forbes, claimed without proof that X had suffered a cyber attack.

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022, and Elon Musk in Wilmington, Del., on July 12, 2021. Matt Rourke/AP

In a very one-sided conversation on X, Trump spoke of an immigration “zombie apocalypse,” repeatedly lambasted President Biden as “stupid,” and mused about developing a new missile defense system based on the one that defends Israel.

The Republican standard-bearer also dismissed climate change, including rising sea levels, which he said would only create more real estate opportunities.

“The biggest threat is not global warming, where sea levels are going to rise an eighth of an inch over the next 400 years,” he told Musk.

“You’ll have more beachfront properties, right? The biggest threat is not that. The biggest threat is global warming, because we now have five countries that have significant nuclear power and we can’t allow that to happen with stupid people like Biden.”

Musk's support for Trump intensifies

The conversation was aimed at reinvigorating Trump's faltering campaign, which has lost steam since Mr. Biden withdrew from the race and was replaced by a resurgent Kamala Harris.

Young men who view Musk as a hero are a popular target for Trump, whose audience tends to skew older.

Elon Musk, who has said he previously voted Democrat, has thrown his weight — and wealth — behind Trump since a gunman tried to assassinate the Republican at a rally last month.

During the conversation, Musk called Trump's actions following the assassination attempt “inspiring,” saying that was part of the reason he was excited to support the former president's latest bid for the White House.

“Instead of running away from things, instead of ducking, you put your fist in the air and said 'fight, fight, fight,'” Musk told Trump.

Trump details his assassination attempt

Trump addressed the shooting, saying: “If I hadn't turned my head, I wouldn't be talking to you right now, even though I love you very much.”

The former president, who was shot in the ear, said the experience was “not pleasant”, adding: “I didn't know I had so much blood.”

“The doctors later told me the ear was a place … a very bloody place,” Trump said, noting that it was probably the best place he could have been hit and calling it a “miracle” that his head was tilted toward the shooter at that critical moment when the bullet whizzed past.

He said he now believes in God more after surviving the attack.

The former president said he plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where the shooting took place, in October.

“We’re ready,” Trump said, calling Butler a “great neighborhood.” “The people are great in Butler.”

Trump criticizes Harris, compares her appearance to his wife's

The former president questioned Vice President Harris' intelligence and ability to be a leader on the world stage, saying she is “not a smart person.”

“We need smart people and people who can lead, and she doesn't have that ability,” he said of his rival.

He discussed the media coverage of Harris since she topped the Democratic ticket, saying Harris is getting a “free ride,” and Trump compared Harris' appearance on a new Time magazine cover to that of his wife, Melania.

“In Time magazine, she looks like the most beautiful actress that ever lived,” Trump said of Harris. “That was a drawing, and in fact, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania.”

Harris campaign responds

Harris' campaign responded to the interview with a statement saying Trump's “extremism” was “on full display” in the conversation with Musk.

“The entire Trump campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself – self-obsessed rich people who will betray the middle class and who won’t be able to host a live stream in 2024,” campaign spokesman Joseph Costello said.

Technical issues in the spotlight

The apparent technical difficulties come after Musk laid off swathes of the platform's staff and were an uncomfortable reminder that the Tesla boss once supported Trump rival Ron DeSantis, whose campaign launch on the platform was also plagued with problems.

When things finally got going, Musk said, “The massive attack illustrates that there's a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say.”

Musk commented on X:

Given the importance of this conversation, there was of course a 100% probability of DDoS attacks. We also made a few unforced errors ourselves.

But good job by Team X who repelled the attacks and corrected our mistakes!

All's well that ends well.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024 Musk's growing presence on the right

Trump was banned from Twitter after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021, but Musk reinstated him when he took over the platform and rebranded it.

Elon Musk, a South African-born billionaire, has become a major voice in American politics but has been accused of turning X into a megaphone for far-right conspiracy theories.

He is one of the Democrats' fiercest critics, using his 194 million followers on X to attack liberal efforts to promote diversity and inclusion — what he calls the “woke mind virus” — and the White House’s handling of the southern border.

In his “conversation” with Musk, Trump often returned to a favorite theme: bragging about his relationship with autocrats like Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China, and insisting that America would be safer under his leadership.

“One of the things we're going to do is build an Iron Dome,” he said, referring to Israel's missile defense system.

“We're going to have the best Iron Dome in the world…because all it takes is one maniac to, you know, start something.”

Musk reiterated his strong support for Trump, saying the former president “was the path to prosperity and Kamala was the opposite.”

Musk for rent?

At one point, Musk also appeared to be eyeing a job in a future Trump administration, suggesting he would like to serve on a cost-cutting committee.

“I think it would be great to have a government efficiency commission that would look at these issues and make sure that taxpayers' money is being spent wisely,” he said. “I would be happy to be part of such a commission.”

Trump seemed convinced by his candidacy.

“You're the biggest cutter,” he told the man who cut his staff after taking control of Twitter.

Kaia Hubbard contributed to this report

