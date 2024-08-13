Politics
Narendra Modi, a populist success story
Editor's Note: This is a lightly edited transcript of Professor Peter St. Onge's accompanying video.
As anti-elite populism rises around the world, from the US and Europe to Latin America, socialists are fighting tooth and nail, using everything from cynical electoral coalitions in France to outright censorship and the imprisonment of dissidents in Britain.
But there is one major country where populism has now taken over: India.
Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to build broad support for populism: he regularly polls around 80% of the vote, winning the support of working-class and middle-class Indians. And he has won three terms in office, a record in Indian democracy.
A recent Ipsos poll found that 77% of Indians believe the country is on the right track, compared to 35% of Americans, 30% of Canadians, 21% of Britons and 18% of French.
Modi’s success is due to three factors: First, he emphasizes nationalism as unifying, as opposed to the tribalism of the Left. The Left, naturally, sees nationalism as divisive, as they do in the US, because they are addicted to promoting civil war.
Second, Modi has delivered relatively competent government and strong economic growth to India’s long-suffering voters. Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi has delivered 7-8% gross domestic product growth. The country is building coal and nuclear power plants while America and Europe are showing off their green handouts. And Indian cities are much safer than, say, the blue cities of America and Europe.
Third, there is a widespread sense in India that the system has been destroyed by decades of rule by the previous ruling party, the Congress. So many Indians were open to the idea of a strong personality imposing radical change. This is also true in the US and Europe: people are ready for change, but the left-wing media is channelling this anger away from reform and toward tribalism.
It is a policy of division and domination carried out by the elite aligned with the media.
As for Modi, he has just won a third five-year term, albeit with coalition partners, and is now promising to make India a developed country in 25 years by bringing back manufacturing and improving digital infrastructure.
It might well be possible. India is already the world’s top exporter of information technology and business services, worth $193 billion last year. It is home to manufacturers fleeing China because of rising costs and political risks, from Beijing’s police state to trade tensions between China and the West.
As the Economic Times wrote, for manufacturers, Modi has replaced bureaucracy with the red carpet, inviting the kind of foreign investment that has developed countries like South Korea, Taiwan and China itself.
Challenges remain. India remains desperately poor, a product of decades of socialism imported from postwar Britain. For example, a recent survey found that only half of Indians can afford three meals a day. Modi remains at war with India’s deep corruption. A recent scandal over medical tests has brought the issue back into the spotlight.
And, you know, street vendors.
Moreover, even if Modi brings back manufacturing, a global recession in America and Europe will slow or stop India's growth in the short term.
So what's next?
Modi's populist success in India is an example for those of us who want more power for the people, as opposed to the political and corporate elites.
Emphasizing nationalism rather than race or class, enforcing rules of governance, and exploiting widespread discontent with corrupt elites seem to do the trick.
We publish a variety of viewpoints. Nothing written here should be construed as representing the views of the Daily Signal.
