New negotiations for the sale of the Telegraph in the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson could play a role

More than three months after the failure of the acquisition of the Telegraph by the American-Emirati fund Redbird IMI, the emblematic British conservative daily finds itself at the centre of intense negotiations to finally find a new owner.

According to Monday's Telegraph, A bid led by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, in which former Prime Minister (and former newspaper columnist) Boris Johnson could play a role, is one of a handful of offers.finalists“.

In another article, the newspaper considered as the Bible of “Conservatives“refers to another bid led by hedge fund owner Paul Marshall, who also owns the Unherd media group and the right-wing TV channel GB News.

Founded in 1855 and owned by the Barclay family since 2004, The Telegraph was put up for sale in October by the British bank Lloyds, to pay off heavy debts of around 1.2 billion pounds (1.4 billion euros).

But a joint venture between the American fund Redbird and the Abu Dhabi media investment fund (IMI), called Redbird IMI, reached an agreement with the Barclay family at the end of 2023 to repay its debt, made last December, and to take over the media group.

This possible takeover by Redbird IMI and therefore by an Emirati entity had, however, aroused serious concerns within the conservative government of the time and among defenders of freedom of the press.

Lentit, headed by Jeff Zucker, the former head of the American channel CNN, assured that the Emirates fund would be a “passive investor“But Redbird IMI abandoned its controversial project at the end of April and is now trying to recover its funds.