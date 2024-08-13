Politics
New negotiations for the sale of the Telegraph in the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson could play a role
More than three months after the failure of the acquisition of the Telegraph by the American-Emirati fund Redbird IMI, the emblematic British conservative daily finds itself at the centre of intense negotiations to finally find a new owner.
According to Monday's Telegraph, A bid led by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, in which former Prime Minister (and former newspaper columnist) Boris Johnson could play a role, is one of a handful of offers.finalists“.
In another article, the newspaper considered as the Bible of “Conservatives“refers to another bid led by hedge fund owner Paul Marshall, who also owns the Unherd media group and the right-wing TV channel GB News.
Founded in 1855 and owned by the Barclay family since 2004, The Telegraph was put up for sale in October by the British bank Lloyds, to pay off heavy debts of around 1.2 billion pounds (1.4 billion euros).
But a joint venture between the American fund Redbird and the Abu Dhabi media investment fund (IMI), called Redbird IMI, reached an agreement with the Barclay family at the end of 2023 to repay its debt, made last December, and to take over the media group.
This possible takeover by Redbird IMI and therefore by an Emirati entity had, however, aroused serious concerns within the conservative government of the time and among defenders of freedom of the press.
Lentit, headed by Jeff Zucker, the former head of the American channel CNN, assured that the Emirates fund would be a “passive investor“But Redbird IMI abandoned its controversial project at the end of April and is now trying to recover its funds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rtbf.be/article/nouvelles-tractations-pour-la-vente-du-telegraph-au-royaume-uni-boris-johnson-pourrait-y-tenir-un-role-11420334
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New negotiations for the sale of the Telegraph in the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson could play a role
- Regent attends meeting with President Joko Widodo
- UK riots: Man admits looting Lush store as 13-year-old girl pleads guilty to unlawful threats of violence
- Narendra Modi, a populist success story
- U.S. wholesale inflation slowed in July, a sign that price pressures continue to ease
- Better to fail than play it safe in cricket and life, says Ashwin | News
- ATC judge refuses to hear Imran Khan's forensic tests petitions – Pakistan
- Global shortage creates ADHD prescription problem in Jersey
- Donald Trump's live chat with Elon Musk on X is experiencing technical issues, Musk says, which are due to a cyberattack
- Table tennis tournament held at Guru Nanak School
- Warning of a huge earthquake in Japan puts the country under pressure
- Reviewing ASN Housing at IKN, Jokowi Emphasizes Digital and Modern Management