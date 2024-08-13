Erdoan's son blocked from accessing 237 reports and social media posts about him

Bilal Erdoan, the youngest son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has had courts block access to 237 online content about him, including news reports and social media posts, the Birgn daily reported.

Two news articles from the daily Birgn are among the online content that has been censored by an Istanbul court.

The reports criticized Bilal Erdoan and claimed that one of his companies had not paid taxes for three years, and that a cafeteria he opened in the southeastern province of Gaziantep ahead of local elections in March, which should have been run by the municipality run by Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), was closed after the elections despite spending a large amount of money on it.

In Turkey, where online censorship is widespread, it is common for Erdoan, his family members and his government to ask courts to block access to information and social media posts that contain criticism of them.

Turkish authorities have blocked access to Roblox, a popular online gaming platform, shortly after imposing a similar ban on Instagram. The Instagram ban was lifted on Saturday, but the Roblox ban remains in place.

President Erdoan's administration has been accused of cracking down on freedom of expression and information, with Turkey ranked among the unfree countries in terms of internet freedom, in the Freedom on the Net 2023 report.publishedlast October by the US-based non-profit organisation Freedom House.