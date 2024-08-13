UAW files lawsuit against Donald Trump and Elon Musk after they threatened workers during X-rated interview





CNN —

The United Auto Workers union filed federal charges Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for threatening to intimidate striking workers.

During Trump's interview on X Monday night with Elon Musk, who is also the social media platform's principal owner, the two discussed Musk's potential role in Trump's administration if he were re-elected. Trump called Musk a cutter and praised Musk for his anti-union stances.

I look at what you're doing, you come in and you just say, 'You want to quit?' They go on strike. I won't mention the company, but they go on strike, and you say, 'That's okay, you're all gone. You're all gone. Every single one of you is gone,'” Trump said.

Musk could be heard laughing and answering “yes.”

The UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, filed separate charges against Trump and Musk with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

The charges allege that the former Tesla chairman and CEO interfered with, restricted or coerced employees who exercised their right to organize against the company, suggesting that he would fire employees who engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking.

UAW President Shawn Fain, a vocal critic of Trump, has previously called him a “scab.” He praised President Joe Biden for joining a picket line last year when the UAW struck simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. And Fain has repeatedly singled out Tesla, the largest nonunion U.S. automaker, as a target for union organizing efforts.

“When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean,” Fain said in a statement. “Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they openly laugh about it. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns.”

Tesla, Trump and the NLRB did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

It’s unlikely that either Musk or Trump would face significant penalties if they were found to have violated labor laws, and any action could take a long time to resolve. First, the NLRB will investigate the UAW’s allegations. If it finds that Trump and Musk are in the wrong, the NLRB could try to settle the case, but it could also sue Trump and Musk on behalf of the UAW. Even then, if a judge finds that Trump and Musk violated the law, the judge would typically order Trump and Musk to cease their behavior and compensate the wrongfully fired employees.

But it’s unclear whether Trump was referring to specific workers Musk fired for organizing against his company. Tesla workers have tried to organize on several occasions. But Musk and Tesla’s aggressive tactics and open opposition to unionization, as well as Tesla’s strategy of giving stock options to factory workers, have thwarted unionization efforts.

This isn’t the first time Musk has run afoul of the NLRB. Earlier this year, the board accused Tesla of illegally restricting the use of technology in the workplace to discourage workers at a Buffalo, New York, factory from unionizing.

Harris' campaign released the clip of Trump and Musk, claiming: Trump praises billionaire Elon Musk for firing workers who were striking for better pay and working conditions.

