Musk Interviews Trump: 'Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un Are at the Top'





The interview was scheduled for 2 a.m. Croatian time, or 8 p.m. US East Coast time, but after just over 100,000 users had registered, technical issues arose and caused the interview to be canceled.

“It appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. We are working to stop it. In the worst case, we will start with a smaller number of live listeners and then broadcast the unedited recording immediately after it ends,” Musk announced during the troubleshooting, adding that during the preparations, his platform could support about eight million concurrent applications. When the interview finally began, the number of registered users on Xu showed 1.3 million recordings, and the former president sometimes sounded like he was talking, so some listeners commented that he sounded like a cartoon character, while others suggested it might be a matter of sound compression. Musk, the world's richest person, who on the eve of the 2020 election had congratulated the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, has meanwhile joined Trump's camp and devoted the first part of the conversation to praising Trump's courage during the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet hit him in the ear. Trump retorted that he intended to return to Butler for a campaign rally in October. In what followed, Trump repeated his many exaggerated claims, such as that Russia would not have attacked Ukraine if he had remained president, and he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as authoritarian leaders, respectively, saying they are at the top. Additionally, Trump expressed anger over current Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee in the recent election instead of President Joe Biden, who withdrew his candidacy, claiming it was a coup. Since this whole fraud began, she has not given a single interview, said Trump, who lost all the advantage he had in the polls after this change. Trump also praised Musk for the way he laid off workers at his companies. You're the best cut. I mean, look at what you've done. Ue, ask: do you want to quit? They go on strike without naming which company it is and then they tell you: OK, you're all exes. Before the interview itself, Trump returned and sent several messages on X on Monday, the first time in a year that he had used the social network that was his main source of communication during previous campaigns as well as during his tenure in the White House. Musk also supported Trump in last year's election fraud allegations during the last presidential election, and he also created a special group that financially supports Trump's campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://n1info.hr/svijet/muskov-intervju-s-trumpom-kasnio-vise-od-40-minuta-cini-se-da-smo-pod-masovnim-ddos-napadom/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos