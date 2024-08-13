Musk Interview With Trump; Ozempic's Impact On CancerExBulletin





Today's top stories

X owner Elon Musk asked former President Donald Trump some easy questions during an interview on Musk’s social media platform last night after a 42-minute delay. Trump bragged about his relationships with leaders of U.S. adversaries like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, insulted his political opponents and repeated familiar talking points, including that undocumented immigrants are dangerous. The interview lasted more than two hours. Musk claimed, without evidence, that a cyberattack was the cause of the delay. The real explanation appears to be widespread technical problems.

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022, left, and Elon Musk in Wilmington, Del., on July 12, 2021. Matt Rourke/AP .

What we heard last night was a total embrace of Trump as a candidate, NPR's Bobby Allyn told Up First. There wasn't a lot of new information shared. Trump mentioned that he was worried about the threat of nuclear warming, which was his way of talking about the threat of nuclear weapons. He also said that the assassination attempt on him had renewed his faith in God. Allyn says the two didn't have the best chemistry, but the conversation was friendly because they agreed on several topics. They both share similar beliefs about controlling immigration, reducing government regulations, cracking down on violence in big cities, fighting inflation and that Vice President Harris shouldn't be president. Musk says he's also open to interviewing Harris on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to make his first solo campaign stop as Harris’ running mate today. He will address members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, one of the nation’s largest unions, at their convention in Los Angeles. AFSCME has nearly 1.5 million members, primarily state and local government workers, as well as museum, library and zoo workers.

NPR's Andrea Hsu says the speech is a rallying cry for Walz, who is a former union member as a schoolteacher. California isn't a key state, but the crowd will come from all over the country. While union members traditionally support Democrats, this is an opportunity for Walz to remind them of all the things Trump did to weaken unions while he was president. Walz may also bring up Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation's plan for a new Trump administration. The plan would fire government workers and replace them with political appointees. It could also ban labor unions altogether.

GLP-1 drugs, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, may be effective in treating conditions other than diabetes and weight loss. Researchers are excited about the potential effects these drugs could have on other conditions, including drug addiction, sleep apnea, and even cancer. In several recent studies, GLP-1 drugs have shown promise in preventing many common cancers known to be caused by obesity and excess weight, including breast, colon, liver, and ovarian cancers. One of the study’s authors speculates that factors outside of weight loss, such as better blood sugar control and anti-inflammatory effects, may enhance the protective effects of these drugs.

Life advice

Choosing a basic phone or a boring phone can help you take control of your time. There are many different models with different capabilities and price points. The three models pictured here are the Nokia 6300 4G, the Cat S22 Flip, and the BLU Z5-GSM. Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR .

Have you ever picked up your phone to quickly check the weather only to find yourself scrolling aimlessly an hour later? It’s not your fault that smartphones are designed to suck you in. If you want a break from the digital world, consider upgrading to a basic phone. Here’s what you need to know before you make the switch.

Any phone that doesn’t have an app store is considered basic. They typically have a small screen and can make calls or send text messages. Some may have additional features, including the ability to search the Internet, play MP3s, and set an alarm. These phones can cost as little as $20, though the cheaper ones may be less customizable. You don’t have to use your basic phone all the time. Some people use their smartphone during the week and their regular phone on the weekends. Find alternatives to your digital needs. An old-fashioned alarm clock can wake you up. If you need a cab, you can call 1-833-USE-UBER. Set expectations with friends, family, and coworkers about how quickly they can expect you to respond to messages.

Alice Volpitta, a water manager for the Port of Baltimore, tests the water quality at Jones Falls. Adam Bearne/NPR .

switch caption Adam Bearne/NPR

During the Olympics, many wondered whether athletes would be able to swim in the Seine without getting sick. This problem is not unique to the French capital. The city of Baltimore is spending billions to upgrade its sewer system. The goal is to keep human waste from flowing into the streams that lead to the Inner Harbor. Baltimore was forced to take action in 2002 by a federal consent decree. This summer, residents were finally able to take the plunge.

3 things to know before you go

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Double Arch before it collapsed into Rock Creek Bay, part of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah, last week. AP/National Park Service .

AP/National Park Service The Double Arch, a popular geological rock formation in Utah’s Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, has collapsed. Harsh weather and changing water levels at Lake Powell may have eroded the formation, according to the National Park Service. Costco said it will soon require shoppers to scan their membership cards at the entrance to its warehouses rather than presenting them to an employee. Tomorrow, Mars and Jupiter will be at their closest to each other from Earth’s perspective since 2018. The encounter is an unusual example of the right place at the right time.

