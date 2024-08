PM Modi may talk about democratic dividend in his Independence Day speech | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi in 2020 | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

In his first Independence Day speech after returning to power for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to emphasise India's democratic dividend and take stock of the progress made during his decade in power. Given the turbulent situation in our country, the Prime Minister is likely to emphasise on the democratic dividend as the reason for India's continued prosperity. Viksit Bharat and the goal of making India a developed country by 2047 will continue to be a key theme of his address to the nation, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity. In his Independence Day speech last year, ahead of the general elections, Modi had said that the next five years would be years of unprecedented development. “The next five years are the prime moments to realise the dream of 2047. And next time, on August 15, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress you have made, the successes achieved with even more confidence in yourself,” he added. The progress made by the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) could also be mentioned in the Independence Day speech. The Mission, launched by Modi in August 2019, has so far achieved about 78 per cent coverage of functional piped water connection in over 15 million rural households. Fifteen states and Union Territories (UTs) have crossed the 90 per cent mark, of which 11 are at 100 per cent coverage. The E-shram portal, which currently has nearly 300 million unorganised sector workers and is being integrated with other government databases across ministries to onboard another 200 million workers as a one-stop solution to provide comprehensive social security coverage, is expected to figure in the Prime Minister's speech. Besides, the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) set up seven decades ago soon after Independence to provide jobs and skills to the country’s youth could also make their mark in the Red Fort speech. In the recently presented Budget for FY2025, the government announced a new programme to modernise 1,000 ITIs in the next five years with the help of states and industry. On agriculture, the prime minister may focus on self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses to reduce imports. Together, these two commodities account for over Rs 200 trillion in imports every year, with edible oils leading the way. Apart from this, ways to reduce input costs and maintain ecological balance through balanced use of fertilisers and natural farming are among the other issues Modi may focus on. Climate-resilient seeds and the danger posed to agriculture by environmental change may also be mentioned in his speech.

First published: August 13, 2024 | 11:10 p.m. EAST

