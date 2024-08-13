Elon Musk and Donald Trump met at X crash site, Tesla CEO blames cyberattack





Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump (right).

David Swanson | Vincent Alban | Reuters

Elon Musk's high-profile interview with former President Donald Trump on social media platform X was nearly derailed early on by technical issues in the first few minutes of its scheduled start time Monday night.

Users trying to tune in to the event, which was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, reported that they were unable to join X's live streaming platform.

The Tesla billionaire and SpaceX CEO blamed the crash of the X platform on a cyberattack. CNBC was not immediately able to independently verify whether an attack had occurred, but other parts of X continued to operate despite the problems.

After nearly an hour of troubleshooting, the conversation finally got underway in earnest and lasted for more than two hours. At various points, as many as 1.3 million people appeared to be watching the interview, according to X Spaces' count.

“This massive attack shows that there is a lot of opposition to people simply hearing what President Trump has to say,” Musk said.

In response to CNBC's request for comment on the delay, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung pointed to Musk's X-rated message.

But after the conversation began, Cheung appeared to congratulate Musk and Trump for causing the crash themselves by drawing so many people to Musk's platform.

“BREAK THE INTERNET!” he declared on X, alongside a photo of Trump speaking into a speaker phone.

Donald J. Trump's space is seen in a screenshot of the social network X as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk interviews Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump, as the site overcame technical issues on August 12, 2024.

@realdonaldtrump | By Reuters

Monday's technical glitches were reminiscent of X's 2023 technical disaster, which derailed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign announcement.

This time, the event was billed as a conversation between two of the most influential people in the world; something buzzy and potentially newsworthy that could help boost Trump's campaign.

The three weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic nominee, have shaken Trump and his presidential campaign.

Trump advisers have urged the president to adopt a more disciplined, traditional campaign script at public events: sideline Biden, attack Harris on her policies and try to stay on message.

But Trump has rarely chosen that path, and Monday was no exception.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this photo obtained from social media.

Margo Martin via X | Reuters

Trump spent the first half-hour of the interview describing the assassination attempt he survived in July in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left an audience member dead at a rally.

Trump also told some of the classic stories he likes to tell in public: about his friendships with autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his concerns about nuclear power and his low opinion of NATO.

Trump also made many of the same unfounded and debunked claims about immigration and crime that he usually makes on the campaign trail.

Most of the topics discussed were familiar to Trump. But running a presidential campaign against Harris, 59, was still very new to Trump, who has spent the past two years battling Biden.

During his two hours with Elon Musk, the former president mentioned Biden by name at least 24 times. But Trump mentioned Harris less than half of those times, just 11 times, according to CNBC's informal tally.

However, among his criticisms of the vice president's campaign style, one mention stands out.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles before speaking at an event honoring the 2023-24 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion teams, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 22, 2024.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

About an hour and a half into the event, Trump began talking about a drawing of Harris that appears on the cover of Time magazine.

“She looks like the most beautiful actress that ever lived,” Trump said. “In fact, she looks a lot like our great first lady, Melania,” Trump said, referring to his wife of nearly 20 years.

But after noting that the drawing didn't look much like Harris, rather than move on, Trump returned to Harris' appearance.

“Of course, she's a beautiful woman,” Trump said. “So we leave it there, shall we?”

