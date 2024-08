Deng died in 1997 at the age of 92, and China holds a major event every ten years to commemorate his birth. 03:09 Deng Xiaoping's Role in China's Transformation Deng Xiaoping's Role in China's Transformation The National Post Bureau announced Monday that it would issue two new commemorative stamps, and last week, the Jiefang Daily, the official newspaper of the party's Shanghai branch, began publishing a book on Deng's experience during the civil war. Cultural Revolution. The book, first published in 2014, describes the latter part of the decade of political turmoil that began in 1966, when Deng regained power after being demoted and sidelined by his political enemies. The party often uses this period of ups and downs in Deng's career to highlight his resilience and strong belief in serving the country. Other publishers have also been working on Deng-themed releases to mark the anniversary. The party's Institute of History and Literature, which publishes materials for party leaders, launched a book last month called Deng Xiaoping's Reform Ideas and Their Practical Significance. The institute said the book aims to help party members and cadres understand the historical process of reform and opening-up, and comprehensively deepen reforms on the new path. Last month, two publishers in the eastern province of Jiangxi announced the publication of a nonfiction book about Deng and his exile during the Cultural Revolution. The book was written by Zhu Hong, a former vice governor of Jiangxi. Producers of a 2022 film based on a similar theme said Saturday they hope to repeat the production. 02:45 How forty years of reform and opening-up transformed China How forty years of reform and opening-up transformed China Preparations for the anniversary come at a difficult time for Beijing, as the country faces multiple challenges, including a weak domestic economic recovery and growing competition with the United States. HAS the third plenum At a key party meeting last month to set the country's mid-term economic direction, the top leadership announced more than 300 reform measures to boost China's struggling economy. Deng has long been regarded as the pioneer of China's rapid economic growth. He broke the constraints of a tightly controlled, planned economy after the end of the Cultural Revolution, which emphasized class struggle, and transformed China into a potential superpower. Commemorations of Deng and other leaders such as Mao Zedong are an opportunity for today's leaders to reflect on the legacy of their predecessors and consider the way forward. In his 2014 speech, Xi Jinping hailed Deng's contributions to the Party and the people as historic and global and insisted that China would follow its own path. “We should learn with an open mind what is useful and good in other countries. But we should not copy everything from abroad, much less accept what is bad,” Xi said.

