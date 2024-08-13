United Kingdom: Telegraph for sale, Boris Johnson in the running to buy the British newspaper





The Telegraph, a historic British newspaper, is at the centre of an acquisition battle after negotiations with Redbird Imi collapsed three months ago. A consortium led by former British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi is on the horizon, with the former British prime minister also likely to participate. There is no shortage of alternatives

He Telegraph return to the center ofInvestor attentionfollowing the failure of the acquisition by RedBird IMI three months ago. Among the new offers received by the British historic newspaper is that of the former British Chancellor of the Exchequer. Nadhim ZahawiZahawi, who was appointed chancellor by Boris Johnson in the final days of his premiership in 2022, has opened talks with several billionaires to form a consortium and present aoffer for the Telegraph and the weekly magazine “The Spectator”“, also for sale. In this consortium Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could also joinwho has a historic link with the Telegraph, having worked as a correspondent in Brussels before becoming a columnist. Johnson would have Informal talks with Zahawi about a possible role at the newspaper. Although a source close to Johnson downplayed the significance of the discussions, saying no substantive discussions had taken place, speculation about Johnson as a possible future global editor of the Telegraph, first reported by Sky Newscould help attract investor interest. The Telegraph's financial problems The “Telegraph”, one of the UK's most influential conservative newspapershas a long history dating back to 1855. For decades, it has been a pillar of British informationwith a strongly right-wing editorial line. Since 2004, it has belonged to Barclay Familyis one of the most secretive and powerful dynasties in the United Kingdom, known for its discreet control over many business activities. In recent years, however, the newspaper has been at the center of growing financial difficultiesculminating with a a debt of around 1.2 billion of books. This situation has led to British bank Lloyds take control of the newspaper and put it up for sale in October 2023 in an attempt to recover the debt. A complex operation that has already led to the failure of an almost concluded negotiation. Redbird's failed takeover The first sale attempt involved a joint venture between the American fund RedBird and the investment fund of Abu DhabiIMI, under the name RedBird IMI. This consortium had radded a preliminary agreement in late 2023 for the acquisition of the newspaper, but the operation has raised serious concerns within the British government. The fears were particularly linked to theEmirati influence on the newspapera critical point for a newspaper so closely tied to British conservative interests. Following these concerns and political pressures, RedBird IMI has decided to withdraw of the deal at the end of April 2024. This withdrawal has rekindled the race to buy the Telegraph, with new players coming forward to buy the prestigious newspaper. Telegraphic sale: other offers in play Besides the consortium led by Zahawi, there are other contenders in the race to acquire the Telegraph. Among these, it is worth highlighting Mr. Paul MarshallHedge fund tycoon and owner of Unherd media group and GB News television channel. Marshall is backed by US billionaire Ken Griffin, a well-known Republican donor, and also appears to be a leading contender to buy The Spectator. Another notable participant David Montgomerya newspaper industry veteran who owns publications including the Yorkshire Post and the Scotsman. It is not yet clear, however, how Montgomery plans to fund a potential bid. In addition to these, two unidentified foreign investment groups are still in the running, while other offers, including that of the former advertising mogul Lord Saatchi and the Belgian publisher Media Housewere rejected in the first round of bidding. Also Lord Rothermereowner of the Daily Mail, decided not to participate, fearing strict regulatory scrutiny. The political implications Boris Johnson's presence in this complex affair not just an economic issuebut also deeply politicalThe Telegraph has always been an ally of Conservative politics, and Johnson's arrival as a key figure in its leadership could have implications for the UK's media and political landscape. The sale of the Telegraph It is expected to be completed by September 2024.But until then, many unknowns remain about who will ultimately take control of the paper and what the future of its editorial line will be. Johnson's possible involvement could further strengthen the paper's influence in the conservative panoramacontinuing a tradition that has placed it at the centre of British political dynamics for more than a century.

