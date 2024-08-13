India withdraws controversial broadcasting bill after backlash





Narendra Modi's government has withdrawn a proposed broadcasting services bill after facing a backlash from online content creators and civil liberties groups, in a setback that analysts say clearly reflects its diminished parliamentary mandate. India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting circulated a draft bill to a small number of stakeholders for comments last month. Although the drafts were watermarked in an apparent attempt to prevent leaks, copies were shared in New Delhi, raising concerns about its potential chilling effect on free speech and the compliance burden on online creators. The ministry said late on Monday that it would allow an extension to collect comments and suggestions until October 15. We have brought the draft back to consider the suggestions that have been made, a government official, who asked not to be named, told the Financial Times. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ruled for two five-year terms with an absolute majority, allowing it to pass laws with little difficulty. But the party lost its majority in this year's general election. Analysts said popular commentators and satirists on YouTube and other platforms, some of whom had as many subscribers as those on conventional media, played a role in promoting opposition candidates and causing the BJP to lose its majority. “This is not the same government with a muscular majority that can push through bills without talking to coalition partners, stakeholders and opposition parties,” said Apar Gupta, a technology and media law expert. [The governments] The legislative agenda is now something that can no longer be dictated; it must be established by trust. India, which has one of the world's largest online markets and nearly a billion internet users, began working on the bill in November before circulating the draft in July, shortly after Modi's new government was sworn in. According to three people who have seen the draft bill, the law applies not only to Indians but also to citizens of other countries, meaning its application could be global. Its scope extends not only to news and entertainment companies but also to individuals who provide news and entertainment as part of their business, they said. More than 700 online content creators wrote an open letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the information and broadcasting minister, this month complaining about the opaque consultation process on the bill. Recommended The Asia Internet Coalition, an industry association whose members include YouTube owner Google and Meta, also wrote to Vaishnaw asking for an opportunity to comment on the bill. The withdrawal of the secret project is welcome, but it should not have existed anyway, said Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor-in-chief of Medianama, a publication focusing on technology policy in India. He added that the ministry's statement suggested it had reverted to the previous draft of November 2023 and would continue to hold consultations behind closed doors, meaning there were no plans for public consultation. This means the bill could be introduced in Parliament during its winter session, he said.

