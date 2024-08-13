Who is Faiz Hameed, former ISI chief and Imran Khan confidant and why was he arrested by Pakistani army?





Former ISI chief arrested: Retired Pakistani army general and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed has been arrested and is awaiting trial in a military court in connection with a land development case, the Pakistani military said. The detention of a senior military officer, serving or retired, is unusual in Pakistan, where the military has ruled for more than 30 of the 77 years since independence and continues to wield considerable power.

ARREST FOLLOWING ORDER FROM THE SC

Faiz Hameed's arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court, the military said in a statement on Monday, adding that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after Hameed's retirement had also been established.

“The trial before the general court martial has been initiated and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) has been remanded in military custody,” the statement said. It did not specify the violations.

WHO IS FAIZ HAMEED?

Faiz Hameed, who retired as a three-star general, headed Pakistan’s main intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), from 2019 to 2021 as its director general. He shot to international fame when he was filmed drinking tea in a Kabul hotel lobby shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and other Western forces in 2021.

The ISI has long been accused by Washington of supporting the Taliban when US-led forces were in Afghanistan from 2001. The ISI chief is widely regarded as the second most influential military officer in Pakistan after the head of the all-powerful army.

FAIZ HAMEED'S CLOSE TIES WITH IMRAN KHAN

Faiz Hameed was considered close to Imran Khan, who elevated him to head the ISI during his tenure as Pakistan's prime minister. Khan was ousted in 2022 in a no-confidence vote that he accuses of being orchestrated by the military, which the military denies.

Some local media outlets have suggested that disagreements between Khan and the military included Khan's desire to keep Hameed as head of the ISI after his term ends.

CHARGES AGAINST FAIZ HAMEED?

Faiz Hameed's arrest comes as part of an investigation into an alleged scam involving a private housing scheme called Top City. He was accused by the housing scheme management of orchestrating a raid on the owner's offices and residence.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court advised the landlord, Moeez Khan, to seek redress from the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Defence. The Pakistan Army reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April this year to probe the allegations of abuse of authority against Hameed.

(With contributions from agencies)

