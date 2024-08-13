A year later, the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has stalled





ATLANTA (AP) — A year after a Georgia grand jury indicted Donald Trump and others for illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, the case has stalled with no chance of going to trial before the end of this year.

When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis obtained the indictment a year ago Thursday, it was the fourth and most sweeping criminal case against the former president. Trump narrowly lost Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden, and Willis used Georgia’s anti-racketeering statute to claim that he and 18 others participated in a vast scheme to subvert the will of the state’s voters.

Willis' team has scored some early victories in the case, but explosive allegations raised by one of Trump's co-defendants earlier this year have caused a delay and could even derail the prosecution.

Here are some things to know about this case.

A long indictment that casts a wide net

The nearly 100-page indictment includes 41 counts against Trump and 18 others. Among those charged alongside the former president are his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and conservative lawyer Sidney Powell.

All of the defendants were charged with violating the state’s anti-racketeering statute, and the indictment includes 161 alleged acts to support that charge. The narrative presented by prosecutors alleges that multiple individuals committed separate crimes to achieve a common goal of challenging Trump’s election defeat.

The indictment includes charges related to a January 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump urged the state’s top election official to help him find the votes he needed to win. Other charges include inciting a list of Republican electors to falsely claim that Trump had won the state, allegations of harassment of a Georgia election worker, and a violation of election equipment in a rural southern Georgia county.

The judge overseeing the case in March dismissed six counts, including three of the 13 charges against Trump. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote that prosecutors had not provided enough details about the alleged crime in those counts. Willis’s team has appealed that decision.

A unique mug shot

When Trump arrived in Atlanta last August to face charges against him, he was quickly released on bail. But his brief stint at the Fulton County Jail marked the first time a former president was required to be photographed.

While Trump and the other defendants were all scheduled to be booked into jail, they have waived their first court appearances. Although his lawyers have been present and presented arguments at numerous hearings over the past year, Trump has yet to set foot in a Georgia courtroom.

First victories for prosecutors

Four of the 18 people indicted with Trump in Georgia pleaded guilty to lesser charges after reaching plea deals with prosecutors months after the indictment.

Bail bond agent Scott Hall pleaded guilty last September to misdemeanor charges prosecutors had accused him of participating in a violation of election equipment in a rural area of ​​Coffee County.

The following month, Powell and attorney Kenneth Chesebro both pleaded guilty. Powell was also charged with the Coffee County offense, while Chesebro had helped organize the Republican election scheme. Both men reached plea deals with prosecutors just before trial, after asserting their rights to a speedy trial.

Days later, attorney Jenna Ellis, a key part of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, tearfully pleaded guilty.

Salacious allegations shake up the case

In early January, a lawyer for co-defendant Michael Roman, a Trump campaign staffer and former White House aide, alleged in a court filing that Willis had an inappropriate romantic relationship with attorney Nathan Wade, whom she had chosen to lead the prosecution of Trump and the others.

The court filing alleges that Willis benefited financially from the case because Wade used his income to take him on the trips. It claims that created a conflict of interest and that Willis and his office should be removed from the case. Willis and Wade acknowledged their relationship but said they shared travel and other expenses.

In an extraordinary hearing, intimate details of Willis and Wade's personal lives were laid bare in court and broadcast live on television. Judge McAfee faulted Willis for a gross error in judgment, but found no conflict of interest to warrant his dismissal, as long as Wade left the case. Wade resigned hours later.

Trump and other defendants have appealed McAfee’s decision. That appeal is currently pending before the Georgia Court of Appeals, which is scheduled to hear arguments in December and then rule by mid-March. In the meantime, the appeals court has barred McAfee from taking any further action in the case against Trump and the other participants in the appeal while it is pending.

And then?

It's not entirely clear.

Regardless of the appeals court's decision, the losing side will likely ask the Georgia Supreme Court to weigh in. That would cause further delay if the high court agrees to hear the case.

The November general election, in which Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee, poses additional uncertainty. Even if the appeals courts ultimately decide that Willis can remain on the case, it seems unlikely that she would be able to continue pursuing her case against Trump while he is president if he wins the election.

To complicate matters further, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that former presidents enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts that fall within their exclusive sphere of constitutional authority, and that they are presumptively entitled to immunity for all official acts. They are not protected for unofficial or private actions.

Trump’s lawyers in Georgia had already filed a motion earlier this year to assert presidential immunity. If Willis is allowed to pursue her lawsuit at some point, her lawyers will likely use the Supreme Court’s decision to argue that the suit should be dismissed.

