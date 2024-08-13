Who is Faiz Hameed? Former ISI chief faces historic court martial for abuse of power





He was commissioned into the Baloch Regiment and held various senior positions throughout his military career, including General Officer Commanding of the 16th Infantry Division and Commander of the XXXI Corps.

Military career and controversies

There have been significant developments under Hameed’s leadership of the ISI, including a visit to Kabul shortly after the Taliban took power in August 2021, during which he promised that “everything will be fine” regarding the situation in Afghanistan. His administration has been accused of political interference and judicial manipulation, including in the Nawaz Sharif Panama Papers case.

A power struggle within the government and the military led to Hameed’s early resignation in late 2022, partly over the appointment of his successor, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum. Reports indicate that the disagreement strained his relationship with then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Recent developments

In August 2024, the Pakistani military filed a court martial application against Hameed, who is currently being held in a military detention center. The move follows a Supreme Court order regarding allegations that he abused his power in the Top City housing project case. In the case, he is accused of planning illegal raids and extortion against the owner of the project. The military has proven that after his retirement, he committed several violations of the Pakistan Army Act, which led to his detention and the initiation of disciplinary measures.

This is the first time that a former ISI chief has been brought before a military tribunal. The event marks a turning point in Pakistan's military history. While Khan's party has chosen to remain impartial and has presented the situation as an internal military matter, the ruling coalition has broadly approved of the military's actions.

Faiz Hameed, the former head of Pakistan's intelligence service (ISI), has been arrested and is facing court martial, mainly for his involvement in a housing scandal linked to the private real estate project Top City. The move is a historic first, as it is the first time that a former Pakistani intelligence chief has been court martialled.

Grounds for the allegations of abuse of authority before the court martial: Hameed is accused of orchestrating a raid on the offices and residence of Moeez Khan, the owner of Top City, during which valuables were allegedly seized. This incident allegedly took place in May 2017, under the pretext of a terrorism investigation. Involvement of the Supreme Court: The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered a detailed investigation into the allegations against Hameed in November 2023, stating that the allegations were of an “extremely serious nature” and could damage the reputation of national institutions if proven true. Following this, the army formed a commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations. Violations of the Pakistan Army Act: The army’s statement said that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act were established against Hameed after his retirement. This includes actions taken while he was still in service that allegedly involved corruption and abuse of authority. Further investigations: In March 2023, former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed ongoing investigations into corruption allegations involving Hameed and his brother, Najaf Hameed. Najaf was subsequently remanded in custody as part of these investigations.

The opening of court-martial proceedings against Hameed reflects significant developments within Pakistan's military and judicial systems, underscoring the intense scrutiny faced by former senior officials.

