The Governor is the spearhead that connects the regions and the Center





President Joko Widodo held a meeting with governors from across Indonesia at the Garuda Palace, the capital of the archipelago (IKN), on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The meeting was an important moment for the central government to strengthen synergy with regional governments in implementing national strategic programs. In the briefing given, President Jokowi emphasized that the role of governors as representatives of the central government in the regions is very crucial. The governor is the spearhead of the liaison between the regions and the center. As representatives of the central government in the regions, governors must truly understand the scale of priorities and the policy direction of the central government, the President said. President Jokowi reiterated that the success of the central government's strategic programs depends heavily on the real support of the regions. The President also stressed the importance of synergy between the central and regional governments in the development of infrastructure such as reservoirs and irrigation, where the role of regional governments is essential in continuing the development initiated by the center. The President also stressed the importance of identifying the weaknesses and strengths of each district/city by the provincial government. According to the President, budget allocations that do not meet the objectives can have negative impacts, such as the use of grant funds that tend to be political. “Even if these funds can be used to build public facilities such as hospitals or universities,” the President stressed. In addition, President Jokowi also encouraged cooperation between regions to solve common problems, such as waste management. He also stressed the importance of good data management by local governments to ensure the smooth functioning of the government. “This is very important for the future and for neighborhoods and cities to be led again,” the president said. On this occasion, the President also discussed the preparations for the National Sports Week (PON) in Aceh and North Sumatra. He asked KONI and local governments to ensure the readiness of venues and facilities, as well as provide adequate support for athletes, especially in terms of transportation and logistics. “This is so that everyone is truly prepared,” the president said. It is hoped that the meeting will strengthen coordination between central and regional governments, and ensure that all national strategic programs are carried out in accordance with established policies. Also present at the event were Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing as well as Plt. Head of IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of the National Land Agency and Deputy Head of IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni, TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

