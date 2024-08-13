'Internal army matter': Imran distances himself from former ISI DG Faiz Hameed after his arrest – Pakistan





PTI founder Imran Khan distanced himself from former intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, with whom he had close ties, a day after the latter's arrest and termed the matter an internal army matter, a PTI lawyer said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the military announced the arrest of General Hameeds, former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, on charges of violating the Army Act. According to a source, General Hameed was taken into custody a few days ago in Rawalpindi after being summoned to a meeting by a senior military official.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct by the owner of a private housing company, shattered a long-held perception that intelligence chiefs were untouchable in a country where generals have long wielded unprecedented influence.

The military cited a November 2023 directive from Pakistan's Supreme Court, which asked Kanwar Moeez Khan, owner of Islamabad's Top City housing society, to seek redress of grievances against Gen Hameed through appropriate channels, including the defense ministry, as the basis for taking action against the former spymaster.

PTI lawyer Intezar Panjutha held a meeting with the party founder incarcerated in Adiala Jail today and briefed the media about the talks as well as the former prime minister's thoughts on Gen Hameeds' arrest.

Khan Sahib simply said that it was an internal matter of the army and any action taken by the army had nothing to do with the PTI or Khan Sahib.

General Hameeds’ background is equally important in Pakistan’s political landscape. He served as the director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2021 and has been frequently criticised by the PTI opposition for his alleged support for and links to Imran.

His dismissal as ISI chief in 2021 is said to have sparked a rift between Imran and the military establishment, culminating in the ouster of former prime ministers in 2022 in a vote of no confidence.

Asked about the arrest of the former spymaster linked to the housing society and whether the PTI was linked to it, Panjutha said Imran was clear on the matter and said, “We never had any political relationship with Gen Faiz or anyone. My relationship with him lasted till October 2021 when he was replaced.” [as ISI chief].

In this regard, Panjutha said that Imran had alleged that former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa had changed him (General Hameed as ISI chief) for the sake of his extension as part of a deal with Nawaz Sharif.

The lawyer reiterated what Imran said: “I had only a professional relationship with General Faiz till he worked under me as DG ISI and I had no other association apart from that.”

The PTI lawyer added: Khan Sahib said only one thing: if these developments are linked to May 9, then it is a very good opportunity.

Panjutha said the party had always maintained that a judicial commission should be set up to probe the events of last year's violent nationwide protests following Imrans' arrest and it should determine two things that the party had been demanding since day one.

Who ordered Khan Sahib's removal from Islamabad High Court? Who gave the order [also] planned the May 9 conspiracy.

He added that Imran had also demanded that the CCTV footage of the day, especially the incidents of arson and vandalism, be made public and those involved be held accountable. Panjutha said that the PTI had nothing to do with the above-mentioned events.

The PTI lawyer reiterated that Imran had said that if Gen Hameed had indeed played an alleged role in the May 9 events as many government ministers have alleged, then a judicial commission should be set up to determine the roles and responsibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1852048/armys-internal-matter-imran-distances-pti-from-ex-dg-isi-faiz-hameed-after-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos