SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Endorses Donald Trump for President, What It Could Mean for US Space Policy





Elon Musk officially endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States on July 13, 2024, shortly after the latter survived an assassination attempt. Elon Musk, a billionaire technology entrepreneur, has made groundbreaking contributions to many industries, particularly travel and space exploration.

Even before Musk was endorsed by Trump, he reportedly considered giving him an advisory role if he were elected to a second term. With Musk's public and financial support, it now seems even more likely that Trump will offer him an official position within his administration.

As a space and international relations scholar, I am interested in how Elon Musk could influence U.S. space policy if Trump wins in November. Their partnership could significantly shape the future of U.S. space exploration and defense, as well as alter the balance of power between the public and private sectors in space.

Current US Space Policy

A nation's space policy reflects its vision and priorities for space. U.S. space policy, which combines continuity from previous administrations with recent guidance, is described in key documents including the U.S. National Space Policy, the U.S. Space Priorities Framework, space policy directives, and other official publications.

Current space policy focuses on maintaining U.S. leadership in space, protecting U.S. space assets, and working with commercial and international partners to promote safe, secure, and responsible behavior in space. Key elements include growing the U.S. commercial space sector and returning astronauts to the Moon.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been instrumental in making these goals a reality, supporting both NASA and the U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military, in their missions. SpaceX’s innovations, such as reusable Falcon 9 rockets, Starlink satellite internet, and the powerful Starship, have radically transformed access to and use of space.

The Trump administration from 2016 to 2020 advanced many current U.S. space policy goals, some of which closely align with Musk's space ambitions.

Space synergy: the shared ambitions of Trump and Musk

Trump and Musk agree on three main goals in space.

First, both countries are committed to human expansion beyond Earth. Trump’s Space Policy Directive No. 1, signed on December 11, 2017, put the United States on a path to returning astronauts to the Moon and establishing a permanent presence there, followed by human missions to Mars and beyond.

The directive is part of Musk's vision of colonizing Mars, which is guiding the development of Starship: the most powerful and massive spacecraft ever built. Designed to be fully reusable, Starship will carry heavy payloads and be capable of deep space travel, including lunar landings and trips to the Red Planet.

SpaceX tested its Starship rocket for the fourth time in July 2024. AP Photo/Eric Gay

NASA's Artemis program, which emerged from Trump's Space Policy Directive No. 1, plans to return humans to the moon by 2026. To achieve that goal, NASA partnered with SpaceX in 2021 to develop the Starship Human Landing System, which will carry astronauts and cargo from lunar orbit to the moon's surface and back.

NASA's Artemis program plans to return humans to the moon by 2026.

Second, both Trump and Musk support commercial involvement in space. Trump’s Space Policy Directive 1 specifically calls for commercial and international partnerships, marking a shift from the previous administration. President Joe Biden has continued his efforts to develop a robust U.S. commercial space sector.

This recognition of the critical role that private industry can play in space exploration is consistent with Elon Musk’s track record as an entrepreneur and innovator. Under his leadership, SpaceX has not only provided essential services to NASA, but also propelled innovation to new heights. The company has dramatically reduced the cost of space projects and made space more accessible to a broader audience of space explorers.

Third, both countries favor deregulation. The Trump administration has sought to reduce regulatory barriers through directives such as Space Policy Directive 2, which aimed to simplify commercial space regulations to encourage faster growth and innovation in the private space industry.

Still, Musk has often found space regulations too restrictive. He has often challenged U.S. regulators such as the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees launch and reentry requirements, and called for complete deregulation.

Contrasting Space Visions: Musk vs. Trump

In terms of space priorities, Musk differs from Trump in three main ways.

First, Musk is focused on the long-term goal of making humanity a multi-planetary species, starting with colonizing Mars and establishing a self-sustaining human presence there.

In contrast, Trump’s approach to space focused on asserting American leadership by achieving near-term, Earth-near milestones, such as returning Americans to the Moon. As a result, during his presidency, Trump prioritized the Artemis program and launched the Space Force to protect American capabilities in space.

Second, while both companies value the private sector, Elon Musk, through SpaceX, has pushed for cost reduction, innovation, and rapid iteration of space technology. SpaceX’s Falcon rockets have completed about 300 additional flights, significantly reducing the cost of spaceflight. SpaceX has also achieved significant milestones in commercial spaceflight, including becoming the first private company to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

In contrast, to fund the Artemis program, Trump has called for a significant increase in NASA's budget. This measure emphasizes investment in government-led programs to achieve space goals.

Third, Elon Musk seems more open to sharing patented information, even with his competitors. He has stated that patents are for the weak, claiming that they block innovation and stifle progress. While Elon Musk continues to patent inventions, including those related to SpaceX, he has also expressed support for promoting innovation through openness and collaboration.

In contrast, Trump's space policy has focused on national security and strategic competition. The creation of the Space Force reflects Trump's view that space is a contested military domain in which the United States must protect its assets and maintain a competitive advantage.

Elon Musk's likely impact on future US space policy

If Elon Musk were to take on a larger, more formal role in a second Trump administration, he would likely push for ambitious space missions and timelines. The initial focus would remain on the Artemis program and lunar colonies, with increased attention later on manned missions to Mars and beyond.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk talk at the White House in 2017. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A partnership between Trump and Musk would likely advance the commercialization of space. Musk could advocate for greater deregulation of space activities, which could challenge existing safety and security standards. While he is also likely to push for cost reduction, innovation, and efficiency, it would be interesting to see how his efforts fare against government bureaucracy.

It is not yet clear whether Elon Musk will have any influence on U.S. space policy in the face of international competitors like China. However, Musk's presence in a second Trump administration could shed light on the potential of commercial space players to help reduce tensions between countries in space.

Elon Musk is not a politician. He is a visionary, a problem-solver, and a man focused on the future of humanity. These qualities are also likely to shape his impact on U.S. space policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/spacexs-elon-musk-endorsed-donald-trump-for-president-what-this-could-mean-for-us-space-policy-235747 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos